League and Morningside Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Healthcare Consumer Experience Transformation

Partnership includes investment in League and the addition of Morningside's healthcare portfolio companies to League's Partner Network

TORONTO and BOSTON, Feb. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - League , the leading healthcare consumer experience platform, today announced a strategic alliance with Morningside. The alliance will leverage the strengths of League's platform technology and Morningside's robust portfolio of healthcare companies to enable greater care navigation , personalization, and health outcomes. Morningside also made an investment in League, the terms of which were not disclosed.

The healthcare system presents a complex web of providers, plans, and information that can be difficult for consumers to navigate. This often leads to disengagement and missed opportunities for intervention. League and Morningside share a vision for a more connected and efficient healthcare experience, one that seamlessly connects individuals with the right care at the right time, fostering greater engagement and better health outcomes for all.

"Gerald Chan is a visionary investor and philanthropist who shares our aspirations for the future of healthcare. We're thrilled to be partnering so deeply with Morningside," said Michael Serbinis, Founder and CEO of League. "The synergy with the healthcare companies in their portfolio offers incredible potential to unlock new possibilities in areas like data integration, predictive analytics, and digital therapeutics, ultimately transforming the way people experience care."

Founded in 2014, the League platform is trusted by some of healthcare's most iconic brands including Highmark Health, Manulife, and Medibank. With $285 million in venture capital funding to date, League is recognized as an industry leader in delivering personalized healthcare experiences , using data and AI to drive health engagement. Last year alone the company made over 100 million recommendations to members, patients and healthcare consumers via their platform.

"League's ability to activate plan members and get them to make proactive health decisions is truly world-class. We believe that for innovative health technology to achieve its promise and potential, it can't just show results in a pilot study – these products have to be deployed across populations. We are privileged to be partnering with them on the further expansion of a population health-focused ecosystem for all," said Gerald Chan, founder and chairman of Morningside.

This partnership represents a further development of Morningside's strategy around driving innovation in the care delivery space. The firm's specific focus on solutions for aging, chronic condition management , mental health, and women and infant health is aligned with the health conditions that drive the highest cost and poorest outcomes not just in the United States, but worldwide.

This announcement follows other recent milestones for League, including a $100 million dollar financing deal with RBCx. The company recently celebrated its tenth anniversary and continues to experience significant growth, recently being named to the Deloitte Fast 500 and announcing 40 million members under contract, a 160% increase year-over-year.

The company plans to announce further initiatives in the coming weeks that will expand its platform ecosystem and accelerate the development of innovative healthcare solutions .

About Morningside Ventures

Morningside makes venture capital investments in companies with novel science and technology. It is characterized by a long-term outlook in company-building and an unwavering commitment to acting ethically.

Based in the greater Boston area, its team of entrepreneurial investment professionals has deep experience in life sciences, digital health, AI, materials and technology.

Founded in 1986 as a family office for the Chan family, charitable commitments to education, research and healthcare include the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, the UMass Chan Medical School, and the MIT Morningside Academy for Design.

About League

Founded in 2014, League is the leading healthcare consumer experience platform , reaching more than 40 million people around the world and delivering the highest level of personalization in the industry. Payers, providers, and consumer health partners build on League's platform to deliver high-engagement healthcare solutions proven to improve health outcomes. League has raised over $285 million in venture capital funding to date, powering the digital experiences for some of healthcare's most trusted brands, including Highmark Health, Manulife, Medibank, and Shoppers Drug Mart.

