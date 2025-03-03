League and Arcadia Partner to Enable Consumer Health Engagement with AI and Longitudinal Data

Collaboration will enable payers and providers to close care gaps, improve outcomes, and reduce costs

LAS VEGAS, March 3, 2025 /CNW/ - League , the leading healthcare consumer experience (CX) platform, and Arcadia, a leading healthcare data platform, today announced a strategic partnership expected to use data and AI to redefine how consumers engage with their healthcare. The collaboration intends to combine League's CX and AI capabilities with Arcadia's comprehensive longitudinal patient records to deliver actionable individualized health recommendations. The partnership is expected to enable healthcare organizations to close care gaps, drive improved outcomes, and elevate the consumer experience.

As the healthcare industry shifts towards consumer-centric, data-informed health engagement , payers and providers face a critical challenge: transforming raw data into effective, personalized interactions that drive action. This disconnect often leads to missed opportunities to capture risk, close care gaps, and deploy preventive interventions.

"The League platform has a proven ability to engage members and drive action, with engagement rates six times the industry average and a 54% health action completion rate," said Michael Serbinis, Founder and CEO of League. "This is just the beginning; last year alone, we made over 100 million recommendations to healthcare consumers. By partnering with Arcadia, a true leader in healthcare data, we'll be able to personalize these recommendations in ways never before possible."

Integrating longitudinal patient data from Arcadia with League's CX platform will allow healthcare organizations to provide individualized, proactive health recommendations and activate consumer engagement through AI and behavioral science. The partnership is expected to deliver effective, more proactive care to consumers, leading to healthier outcomes and better performance — like stronger shared savings for providers and improved Star ratings for payers.

"A complete view of a patient created by aggregating claims, clinical, and other relevant healthcare data improves the accuracy of AI-generated recommendations and allows for an experience that's more tailored to the consumer's true needs," said Michael Meucci, President and CEO of Arcadia. "Functionally, Arcadia acts as the data and analytics hub to provide longitudinal patient records that will drive League's consumer application with AI-based personalization and engagement to improve the patient experience . We expect our partnership to propel the industry forward by further tapping AI to transform healthcare to be more personalized and consumer-focused."

A seamless, scalable integration between Arcadia's data platform and League is anticipated to enable automated, real-time data exchange, ensuring that clinically integrated networks (CINs), accountable care organizations (ACOs), and payers can leverage enriched analytics for hyper-personalized consumer engagement. This minimizes IT burden, accelerates implementation, and maximizes ROI for organizations aiming to advance value-based care strategies.

About League

Founded in 2014, League is the leading healthcare consumer experience platform , reaching more than 40 million people around the world and delivering the highest level of personalization in the industry. Payers, providers, and consumer health partners build on League's platform to deliver high-engagement healthcare solutions proven to improve health outcomes. League has raised over $285 million in venture capital funding to date, powering the digital experiences for some of healthcare's most trusted brands, including Highmark Health, Manulife, Medibank, and Shoppers Drug Mart.

About Arcadia

Arcadia helps payers and providers put their data to work so they can transform healthcare. They do that through an interoperable data platform that uses advanced analytics to shape strategies, inform decisions, and facilitate actions. In turn, payers and providers can focus on what matters most — whether that's patient outcomes, operational efficiencies, or financial performance. Arcadia is trusted by the institutions driving the future of healthcare, including Southwestern Health Resources, Tandigm, Castell, Rush Health, and Beth Israel Lahey Health. To learn how Arcadia is shaping the future of healthcare with innovative solutions that deliver data-driven insights, visit arcadia.io .

Arcadia® is a registered trademark of Arcadia Solutions, LLC.

