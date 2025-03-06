League unveils new AI-powered suite to enable frictionless care navigation and health engagement

Announces New Agentic APIs, Partner Network and Availability of League AI Health Actions and Benefits AI Guide

MIAMI, March 6, 2025 /CNW/ - At its 4th annual League Connect conference, League , the leading healthcare consumer experience (CX) platform, today announced significant platform advancements, including launch of AI Health Actions and a Benefits AI Guide. These new offerings are powered by League Intelligence, a collection of large language models, machine learning capabilities, and comprehensive data sets designed to deliver hyper-personalized health engagement through anticipatory recommendations. League also provided a glimpse into its future innovation roadmap, announcing four major advancements coming in 2025, including League Agentic APIs.

Navigating today's complex healthcare landscape is challenging, leaving many feeling lost and unmotivated. New research suggests that a staggering 130 million American adults are disengaged in their health. The AI capabilities unveiled today are built to tackle this issue head-on and motivate action. Early data shows users are 3x more likely to participate in a health program when leveraging League's new AI capabilities.

"League has long recognized the power of personalization in driving health engagement, and our AI offerings are delivering on that promise," said Michael Serbinis, Founder and CEO of League. "With these new AI-powered capabilities, we're taking healthcare CX to the next level and making care more intuitive and accessible for everyone."

More details on the new capabilities now available in beta to League customers are below:

AI Health Actions:

What it is : Powered by League's proprietary health data platform—which analyzed 80 petabytes of data in 2024 including over 10 billion FHIR records—the new AI Health Actions feature delivers personalized, actionable insights that guide members through their healthcare journey. By making interactions more relevant and frequent, they transform passive digital use into meaningful engagement, empowering members to take the right actions at the right time.

: Powered by League's proprietary health data platform—which analyzed 80 petabytes of data in 2024 including over 10 billion FHIR records—the new AI Health Actions feature delivers personalized, actionable insights that guide members through their healthcare journey. By making interactions more relevant and frequent, they transform passive digital use into meaningful engagement, empowering members to take the right actions at the right time. What makes it different: By applying behavioral science principles, including gamification and rewards, League delivers personalized next best actions to close care gaps, increase enrollment in care programs, and improve engagement with care management.

Benefits AI Guide:

What it is : An AI-powered benefits guide that leverages natural language to instantly answer member questions about their health plan, including eligibility, coverage details, and claims. This intuitive, conversational interface empowers members to self-serve, effortlessly access personalized, easy-to-understand benefits information previously found only in booklets—all while reducing call center burden.

: An AI-powered benefits guide that leverages natural language to instantly answer member questions about their health plan, including eligibility, coverage details, and claims. This intuitive, conversational interface empowers members to self-serve, effortlessly access personalized, easy-to-understand benefits information previously found only in booklets—all while reducing call center burden. What makes it different: Unlike generic chatbots, League's solution uses plan-specific AI models trained on individual health plan designs to ensure scalable, accurate, and personalized support.

Beyond these new innovations, League continues to build and expand its platform capabilities and solutions. Several key developments are expected in 2025, including:

League Agentic APIs: League's Agentic APIs will enable AI-based healthcare interactions , powering interoperability across the next generation of personalized healthcare assistants. These conversational-based assistants automate complex tasks such as scheduling appointments, prescription refills, and managing care plans to create a foundation for a frictionless and interconnected healthcare member experience.

League's Agentic APIs will enable , powering interoperability across the next generation of personalized healthcare assistants. These conversational-based assistants automate complex tasks such as scheduling appointments, prescription refills, and managing care plans to create a foundation for a frictionless and interconnected healthcare member experience. AI Caregiver Experience: A comprehensive digital experience designed to streamline caregiver responsibilities. This innovative offering will orchestrate the tools and resources necessary to manage benefits, coordinate care networks, and simplify daily tasks. It will include features like personalized scheduling, automated reminders, and progress tracking.

A comprehensive digital experience designed to streamline caregiver responsibilities. This innovative offering will orchestrate the tools and resources necessary to manage benefits, coordinate care networks, and simplify daily tasks. It will include features like personalized scheduling, automated reminders, and progress tracking. AI Care Finder: This next-generation integrated care solution will go beyond a basic directory, providing a conversational interaction that supports members in their time of need. Integrated with your existing provider directory this technology will match individuals with providers who best fit their unique needs, preferences and insurance coverage, intelligently considering factors like specialty, location, language, and accessibility.

This next-generation integrated care solution will go beyond a basic directory, providing a conversational interaction that supports members in their time of need. Integrated with your existing provider directory this technology will match individuals with providers who best fit their unique needs, preferences and insurance coverage, intelligently considering factors like specialty, location, language, and accessibility. League Partner Network: Through its Partner Network, League empowers digital health innovators to integrate with the League platform and co-develop solutions focused on care navigation, greater personalization, and improved health outcomes. The program will include provider search, cost transparency, predictive analytics, digital therapeutics and other solutions from partner ISVs.

Through its Partner Network, League empowers digital health innovators to integrate with the League platform and co-develop solutions focused on care navigation, greater personalization, and improved health outcomes. The program will include provider search, cost transparency, predictive analytics, digital therapeutics and other solutions from partner ISVs. Diagnostic Lab Consumer Experience: A new solution designed to empower diagnostic lab patients with personalized actions and education-driven insights from testing and preventive health information. Its intuitive interface will streamline the patient experience before and after testing, improving engagement and satisfaction.

This announcement follows other recent milestones for League, including a $100 million dollar financing deal with RBCx and launching a strategic alliance with Morningside . The company recently celebrated its tenth anniversary and continues to experience significant growth, recently being named to the Deloitte Fast 500 and announcing 40 million members under contract—a 160% increase year-over-year.

About League

Founded in 2014, League is the leading healthcare consumer experience platform , reaching more than 40 million people around the world and delivering the highest level of personalization in the industry. Payers, providers, and consumer health partners build on League's platform to deliver high-engagement healthcare solutions proven to improve health outcomes. League has raised over $285 million in venture capital funding to date, powering the digital experiences for some of healthcare's most trusted brands, including Highmark Health, Manulife, Medibank, and SCAN.

SOURCE League Inc.

Media Contact: Rebecca Orellana, VP Marketing and Communications, [email protected]