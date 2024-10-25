SANDY LAKE FIRST NATION, TREATY 5 TERRITORY, ON, Oct. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Sandy Lake First Nation, with funding support from Indigenous Services Canada, is bringing a new era of modern health services to its community as the Sandy Lake Community Health Center opens its doors today, serving the health needs of the over 2,600 residents living on reserve in the remote, fly-in Northern Ontario community. Over 1,765 square metres, the facility will ensure that more Sandy Lake residents are able to access health services in their community, reducing health outcome disparities and enabling them to get healthcare when and where they want.

The Government of Canada and Sandy Lake First Nation are increasing access to modernized health services with the opening of a new community health centre serving over 2,600 residents. (CNW Group/Indigenous Services Canada)

The Community Health Center provides the expanded space, services, and technology required to meet the growing needs of the community. Replacing a smaller, aging health centre and health professional accommodations, the new Centre brings the community's health services together under one roof. It houses the community's primary health care services, dental care, vision care, and addictions treatment services. The building is equipped with modern technology that supports its operations onsite as well as telemedicine to deliver health services remotely. The funding will also improve access to diverse healthcare services. The new build includes two detached apartment buildings—with 10 units each—to house nursing staff and health care professionals visiting the community to provide care.

Indigenous Services Canada provided over $50 million to support this community-led project. Through this investment, the community is now better equipped to meet the health needs of residents.

"The Sandy Lake Community Health Center brings us together in one place where our culture and traditions are intertwined with modern medical services. The Centre is a new, spacious facility that improves access to health services for everyone in our community. I am grateful to all who helped create this new space, which will be used for healing, wellness, and recovery. The Health Center will be a cornerstone of our community. It ushers in improved health care for the people of today and for generations to come."

Chief Delores Kakegamic

Sandy Lake First Nation

"Supporting First Nations to develop modern, culturally appropriate, in-community health facilities is an important step in closing the health care gap. Congratulations to Sandy Lake First Nation and the project team for their work and dedication to see the Sandy Lake Community Health Center open its doors."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu

Minister of Indigenous Services

Sandy Lake First Nation , located in Treaty 5 territory, is a remote, fly-in First Nation in Northern Ontario , approximately 222 km northwest of Red Lake, Ontario .

, located in Treaty 5 territory, is a remote, fly-in First Nation in , approximately 222 km northwest of . The Sandy Lake Community Health Center is a modern 1,765 square metre facility with improved accessibility designed to meet the needs of flow and functionality for health care delivery and includes: primary facility; two resident apartment buildings with ten units each; new storage garage; back-up generator; and bulk fuel storage and distribution system.

The Health Centre is designed to reduce environmental impacts through increased energy efficiency, decreased greenhouse gas emissions, and built with sustainable materials.

The former community health centre and health professional accommodations will be re-purposed by the community to run additional health programming and administration.

