MONTREAL, Aug. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - As part of its ongoing commitment to develop its globally recognized brands, Ubisoft is pleased to announce the appointment of Sandra Warren as the new Vice President and Executive Producer of the Far Cry brand. In her new role, she'll manage the entire brand with teams located around the world.

Sandra's appointment represents a pivotal moment for both the studio and the franchise. With her proven industry experience and respected position within the organization, she will collaborate with the team responsible for brand portfolio management, the editorial department, and the international production team.

Joining Ubisoft Montréal in 2006 as Animation CP, Sandra has been able to cultivate her expertise in various management roles within iconic brands such as Splinter Cell and Assassin's Creed. Her journey subsequently led her to take on the role of Brand Producer for Far Cry in 2019.

"Sandra is an exemplary leader who seamlessly combines her experience in video game production with a global perspective on the brand. Her profound understanding of the studio dynamics and her innate ability to foster collaborative relationships make her an asset to the team. We invite the community to join us in congratulating her and wishing her the best in this new role," stated Christophe Derennes, General Manager of Ubisoft Montréal.

