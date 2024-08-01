NFL, NFLPA and Ubisoft Announce NFL Primetime Fantasy Mobile Game

"This exciting collaboration with Ubisoft opens up fresh territory in the gaming world for the NFL," said Ed Kiang, vice president of video gaming at the NFL. "NFL Primetime Fantasy marks the first NFL-licensed mobile game tied to our live games, driving fans closer to the sport than ever before. With this new addition to our expansive gaming portfolio, we demonstrate our dedication to offering non-traditional video gaming experiences for our fans."

Available on Android and iOS devices, NFL Primetime Fantasy puts the decision-making in the hands of the users, allowing them to experience what it's like to call the shots during live NFL games. These game-time selections will ultimately affect their fantasy points outcome. While playing NFL Primetime Fantasy users can expect:

"LIVE" Fantasy Sports Action - Users can tap into their football instincts during live NFL games by anticipating big moments or swapping out players from their bench at the right time to boost their fantasy scores past the competition.

Users can tap into their football instincts during live NFL games by anticipating big moments or swapping out players from their bench at the right time to boost their fantasy scores past the competition. Elite NFL Talent – The game allows users to grow a collection of the best NFL players and build their dream fantasy roster. They can level up their collection through gameplay, enhancing the bonuses of the NFL player cards to unlock their full potential.

The game allows users to grow a collection of the best NFL players and build their dream fantasy roster. They can level up their collection through gameplay, enhancing the bonuses of the NFL player cards to unlock their full potential. Weekly Events from Kickoff through the Super Bowl – Whether it's following their favorite team during the regular season or jumping into the action for the first time during the playoffs, users can lock in a fantasy lineup of the best players on the field and climb the leaderboard.

Whether it's following their favorite team during the regular season or jumping into the action for the first time during the playoffs, users can lock in a fantasy lineup of the best players on the field and climb the leaderboard. Friendly Competition and Global Leaderboards – NFL Primetime Fantasy is the first ever fantasy sports experience where users can create a team together with their friends and compete in a playoff tournament.

"At Ubisoft, our passionate team constantly seeks new market opportunities. We're thrilled to partner with the NFL and NFLPA for the first time, leveraging our gaming expertise to bring fans an innovative experience with NFL Primetime Fantasy." said Brenda Panagrossi, the US general manager at Ubisoft. "By gamifying live stats, we turn real-time game data into interactive, engaging content, offering a new way for NFL fans to connect with the sport they love. This collaboration marks an exciting step in delivering a new immersive gaming opportunity."

"NFL players make the game exhilarating, and now fans can immerse themselves in the excitement of live action with Ubisoft's NFL Primetime Fantasy," said Matt Curtin, president of NFL Players Inc., the marketing and licensing arm of the NFLPA. "This innovative game lets fans use their favorite stars and make real-time decisions that impact their fantasy outcomes, bringing them closer to the game and the players they love. We're thrilled to see players become a pivotal part of this fantasy sports experience."

This unique live gaming experience was conceived and developed by a passionate team of NFL fans and fantasy sports enthusiasts at Ubisoft, led by Ubisoft Saguenay.

NFL Primetime Fantasy will debut during the 2024 NFL regular season. To pre-register and try out the game during its early testing phase, go to http://primetimefantasy.com

