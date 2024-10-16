Over the past 15 years, the Assassin's Creed franchise has become one of the most beloved and popular video game series of all time, becoming synonymous with rich and engrossing storytelling, spectacular recreations of worlds, and for its ability to allow players to treat history as their own personal playground.

Created in honour of the franchise's 15th anniversary in 2022, Assassin's Creed Symphonic Adventure is developed by the dynamic team from Overlook Events alongside Ubisoft's own creative teams. It features a full orchestra and choir – about a hundred artists on stage - in a unique and immersive concert experience that covers the musical journey of Assassin's Creed from its ancient origins through to modern-day Animus settings. In this original concert performance, the narrative of the games is at the heart of the music experience. The audience will be able to follow each main game of the saga with its individual musical identity, accompanied by video montages on screen, perfectly synchronized with the orchestra, choir, and soloists.

The new Canada dates come off the back of a successful European tour, including a world premiere in Paris – watch the aftermovie HERE. The music will be performed by the FILMharmonique Orchestra and choir and conducted by Francis Choinière.

"This concert is not just a celebration of a beloved game series; it's an immersive experience that bridges the worlds of gaming and orchestral music," says Choinière. "Each piece is meticulously crafted to reflect the unique narratives and emotions of the Assassin's Creed saga, inviting the audience to relive these unforgettable moments in a powerful way. I can't wait to conduct this iconic soundtrack and share this incredible journey with all of the fans."

Assassin's Creed Symphonic Adventure is supported and praised by the composers of the franchise and the Montreal and Toronto dates will notably be attended by Sarah Schachner, composer of the acclaimed soundtrack of Assassin's Creed Origins and Valhalla.

What's more, the concert will be introduced by an exclusive track called From Depths of History, created especially for Assassin's Creed Symphonic Adventure by the iconic composer Jesper Kyd (Assassin's Creed, Assassin's Creed II, Brotherhood, Revelations and Valhalla).

For more information and to get the full list of tour dates for Assassin's Creed Symphonic Adventure, please visit this website HERE.

