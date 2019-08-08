Sandra Hanna named Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada's interim CEO

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, Members and Associates of Neighbourhood Pharmacies, I am pleased to announce the promotion of Sandra Hanna to interim CEO," says Karl Frank, Chair of the Board at Neighbourhood Pharmacies. "Sandra is a proven leader with a thorough understanding of pharmacy practice, operations and business development that will assist members and the Association to address the industry headwinds and future opportunities. She is a charismatic and collaborative team player with a talent for motivating people and delivering results. She has the unanimous support of the Board."

Hanna is a graduate of the Faculty of Pharmacy at the University of Toronto, a practicing pharmacist, and currently completing her Masters in Health Law at Osgoode Hall Law School. Hanna transitions into the interim CEO role after serving for the past two years as the Vice President, Pharmacy Affairs at the Association. Hanna will be focused on executing the remaining two years of the three-year strategic plan and helping to navigate the pharmacy industry through transformation while continuing to build strong relationships with stakeholders.

"I'm honoured and excited by the opportunity to lead Neighbourhood Pharmacies' team, to represent Canada's leading pharmacy brands," says Hanna. "Thank you to Justin Bates who has led the Association over the past 3 years and to the Board for its confidence in me. It's an exciting time in pharmacy. There are many opportunities ahead and I am looking forward to working with our members and associate members – some of the industry's greatest leaders, to continue to innovate, and carry out the Association's ambitious strategic plan and execute on our vision for pharmacy."

Prior to her role at Neighbourhood Pharmacies, Hanna's counsel was sought by pharmacy retailers, manufacturers and service providers in her capacity as Chief Innovation Officer at Gold Links Health Solutions. She continues to practice in an independent pharmacy in Guelph, Ontario and has a passion for innovation in healthcare.

About the Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada:

The Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada advocates for strong, vibrant and financially sustainable pharmacies to protect their integral, growing role in caring for Canadians – behind the counter and in front of it. As the healthcare needs and expectations of Canadians are constantly evolving, we connect our members to the tools and information needed to keep pace. We support the full range of Canadian pharmacies, including chain, banner, long-term care and specialty pharmacies as well as grocery chains and mass merchandisers with pharmacies, with a focus on improving the delivery of care while fostering the right conditions for business success. We aim to advance sustainable healthcare for all Canadians by leveraging the over 10,000 pharmacies conveniently located in every neighbourhood across the country as integral points of patient care.

