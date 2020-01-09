Sandra Hanna named Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada's CEO

"The Board unanimously supports Sandra's transition from Interim CEO to CEO," notes Neighbourhood Pharmacies Board Chair Karl Frank. "In both the business and practice of pharmacy, Sandra is recognized by our Directors, Members and Associates nationwide for her dedication and industry leadership. Sandra's operational knowledge, health system expertise and frontline pharmacy experience uniquely qualify her to advocate for expanding pharmacy's trusted role in delivering community-based patient care."

Hanna is a graduate of the Faculty of Pharmacy at the University of Toronto, a practicing pharmacist, and currently completing her Masters in Health Law at Osgoode Hall Law School. Hanna transitions to CEO after serving as Interim CEO since September and following two years as Vice President, Pharmacy Affairs at the Association. Hanna's focus will be on executing the remaining two years of the three-year strategic plan, while navigating the pharmacy industry through transformation and fostering strong relationships with stakeholders.

"I'm grateful for this opportunity granted by the Board and our Members, and proud to continue leading the Neighbourhood Pharmacies team, representing Canada's top pharmacy brands," says Hanna. "I appreciate the Board's confidence in me to execute our strategic plan. With a new year ahead, we have an ambitious agenda that positions our industry to innovate and advance our role in providing accessible, high-quality care to patients."

Prior to joining Neighbourhood Pharmacies, Hanna's counsel was sought by pharmacy retailers, manufacturers and service providers in her capacity as Chief Innovation Officer at Gold Links Health Solutions. She continues to practice in an independent pharmacy in Guelph, Ontario.

About the Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada:

The Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada advocates for strong, vibrant and financially sustainable pharmacies to protect their integral, growing role in caring for Canadians – behind the counter and in front of it. As the healthcare needs and expectations of Canadians are constantly evolving, we connect our members to the tools and information needed to keep pace. We support the full range of Canadian pharmacies, including chain, banner, long-term care and specialty pharmacies as well as grocery chains and mass merchandisers with pharmacies, with a focus on improving the delivery of care while fostering the right conditions for business success. We aim to advance sustainable healthcare for all Canadians by leveraging the over 10,000 pharmacies conveniently located in every neighbourhood across the country as integral points of patient care.

SOURCE Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada

For further information: Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association, 416-226-9100, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.neighbourhoodpharmacies.ca/

