San Francisco Association of REALTORS® and RESAAS Announce Launch of Data Platform for Bay Area Commercial Real Estate Brokers

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - RESAAS Services Inc. ("RESAAS") (TSXV: RSS) (OTCQB: RSASF), a leading provider of technology solutions for the real estate industry, together with the San Francisco Association of REALTORS® (SFAR), today announced the launch of "SF Commercial", a cutting-edge platform designed exclusively for commercial real estate brokers in San Francisco and the surrounding Bay Area.

SF Commercial transforms the way commercial real estate brokers market their commercial listings and facilitate 1031 exchange transactions. Brokers can efficiently share both on-market and off-market commercial listings, ensuring greater visibility and accelerating deal flow. Additionally, the platform streamlines the matching process for 1031 exchange transactions, enabling brokers and investors to meet critical deadlines with greater confidence and efficiency.

"The demand for a centralized solution among commercial brokers in the Bay Area has never been higher," said Walt Baczkowski, CEO of the San Francisco Association of REALTORS®. "Brokers need a seamless way to market their commercial listings, connect with peers, and complete transactions efficiently. Our partnership with RESAAS delivers exactly that—a robust, subscription-based platform tailored to the unique needs of our commercial real estate professionals."

"Commercial brokers have long sought a platform that centralizes their commercial listings and fosters seamless collaboration within the industry," said Tom Rossiter, CEO of RESAAS. "RESAAS Commercial is purpose-built to meet this demand, offering an exclusive, broker-only environment that enhances deal-making and drives business growth. We are proud to once again work with the San Francisco Association of REALTORS."

RESAAS Commercial is available exclusively to commercial real estate brokers through a subscription model priced at $99 USD per month. This innovative solution underscores the commitment of RESAAS and SFAR to advancing the commercial real estate industry by providing state-of-the-art technology and market-specific solutions.

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is an award-winning technology company serving the Global Residential and Commercial Real Estate Industry.

Over 600,000 Residential Real Estate Agents in 160 countries use RESAAS to obtain unique Real Estate Data, access to qualified international referrals and Coming Soon listings. Commercial Real Estate's largest Brokerages and Institutions leverage RESAAS as a Data Exchange to securely distribute their own data with designated third-parties.

For more information, please visit www.resaas.com .

For further information please contact: Tom Rossiter, CEO, RESAAS Services Inc., Email: [email protected]