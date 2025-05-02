RESAAS Announces MCTO Application

VANCOUVER, BC, May 2, 2025 /CNW/ - RESAAS Services Inc. ("RESAAS" or "the Company") (TSXV: RSS) (OTCQB: RSASF), a leading provider of technology solutions for the real estate industry, announces that it will be delaying the filing of its audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024, the related management's discussion and analysis, and related CEO and CFO certificates (collectively, the "Required Filings") beyond the April 30, 2025 filing deadline.

The delay is resulting from resource constraints within the Company's auditor, such that the filing deadline may not be achieved.

The Company has applied to the British Columbia Securities Commission, as principal regulator for the Company, for a temporary management cease trade order ("MCTO") under National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203"). The MCTO restricts trading in securities of the Company, whether direct or indirect, by the only the Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") and Chief Financial Officer ("CFO").

The MCTO does not affect the ability of any shareholders, other than the CEO and CFO, to trade their securities of the Company.

The Company continues to work closely with its audit firm to advance the audit process efficiently, with the firm committing additional internal resources to support timely completion. The Company remains fully engaged and is prioritizing all audit-related requests. The audit and associated Annual Filings are targeted for completion on or before May 31, 2025. In the interim, the Company will fulfill its obligations under NP 12-203 by issuing bi-weekly status updates until the Required Filings are completed.

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is an award-winning technology company serving the Global Residential and Commercial Real Estate Industry.

Over 600,000 Residential Real Estate Agents in 160 countries use RESAAS to obtain unique Real Estate Data, access to qualified international referrals and Coming Soon listings. Commercial Real Estate's largest Brokerages and Institutions leverage RESAAS as a Data Exchange to securely distribute their own data with designated third-parties.

For more information, please visit www.resaas.com .

For further information please contact: Tom Rossiter, CEO, RESAAS Services Inc., Email: [email protected], Telephone: +1 (604) 558-2929, Website: www.resaas.com