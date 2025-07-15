Lakehouse.com Selects RESAAS for Lead Distribution

VANCOUVER, BC, July 15, 2025 /CNW/ - RESAAS Services Inc. ("RESAAS" or "the Company") (TSXV: RSS) (OTCQB: RSASF), a leading provider of technology solutions for the real estate industry, is pleased to announce that Lakehouse.com, the premier online platform for buying and selling lakefront properties across North America, has selected the RESAAS Enterprise Referral Platform to distribute its leads across the United States.

Lakehouse.com serves a highly specialized market of waterfront real estate buyers and sellers, connecting them with experienced agents in local communities.

By joining RESAAS, Lakehouse.com gains access to a modern, real-time referral engine to streamline lead delivery, enhance lead conversion, and benefit from instant referral fee payment at the close.

"The technology RESAAS offers our team provides unmatched reach and referral intelligence," said Joseph Carter, CEO of Lakehouse.com. "As a niche real estate search portal that connects lakefront buyers with top-tier agents, RESAAS enables us to strengthen those relationships and expand our service across North America with speed and precision."

The agreement allows Lakehouse.com to deploy the RESAAS Enterprise Referral Platform across its network of real estate professionals, leveraging RESAAS award-winning technology, lead-routing capabilities, and data insights to increase transactions and revenue.

"Lakehouse.com generates a tremendous number of high-quality leads from qualified buyers looking to find and purchase lakefront property," said Tom Rossiter, CEO of RESAAS. "As traffic and lead volume continues to increase, the Lakehouse.com team needed a system to distribute leads and referrals in real-time. The RESAAS technology platform provides a first-class solution from lead to close, including the settlement of the referral fee using RESAAS Pay. This continues to demonstrate the value of the RESAAS Enterprise Referral Platform for highly specialized and national real estate networks seeking to unlock the power of referrals."

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is an award-winning technology company serving the Global Residential and Commercial Real Estate Industry.

Over 600,000 Residential Real Estate Agents in 160 countries use RESAAS to obtain unique Real Estate Data, access to qualified international referrals and Coming Soon listings. Commercial Real Estate's largest Brokerages and Institutions leverage RESAAS as a Data Exchange to securely distribute their own data with designated third-parties.

For more information, please visit www.resaas.com .

