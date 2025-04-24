RESAAS Achieves PCI DSS Level 2 Compliance

VANCOUVER, BC, April 24, 2025 /CNW/ - RESAAS Services Inc. ("RESAAS" or "the Company") (TSXV: RSS) (OTCQB: RSASF), a leading provider of technology solutions for the real estate industry, is pleased to announce it has successfully obtained Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) Level 2 compliance. This milestone reinforces RESAAS's commitment to robust data security as the Company expands its global payment capabilities through RESAAS Pay, the first-of-its-kind solution to enable real-time transmission of real estate referral fees internationally.

PCI DSS is an internationally recognized set of standards designed to ensure that companies that process, store, or transmit payment information securely. Achieving Level 2 compliance confirms RESAAS's technology platform meets stringent global security requirements, positioning the company as a secure and scalable solution provider in the Property Technology (PropTech) and Financial Technology (FinTech) ecosystems.

"This compliance milestone validates the secure architecture that underpins RESAAS Pay," said Tom Rossiter, CEO of RESAAS. "As RESAAS continues to modernize payments within the real estate industry on a global scale, it's imperative we deliver infrastructure that meets the highest standards of security."

RESAAS Pay solves the long-standing inefficiencies in cross-border agent referrals, transforming how referrals are paid globally. By streamlining payments and reducing friction, new revenue streams are unlocked for both real estate agents and brokerages.

RESAAS generates revenue from every RESAAS Pay transaction.

With PCI DSS Level 2 compliance secured, RESAAS Pay is now eligible to be adopted by a larger group of institutional real estate organizations and strategic FinTech partners.

This advancement marks another strategic step in RESAAS's broader vision to integrate seamless, secure payments into real estate workflows worldwide, making RESAAS a compelling company for investors at the intersection of real estate, FinTech, and cross-border commerce to follow.

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is an award-winning technology company serving the Global Residential and Commercial Real Estate Industry.

Over 600,000 Residential Real Estate Agents in 160 countries use RESAAS to obtain unique Real Estate Data, access to qualified international referrals and Coming Soon listings. Commercial Real Estate's largest Brokerages and Institutions leverage RESAAS as a Data Exchange to securely distribute their own data with designated third-parties.

For more information, please visit www.resaas.com .

