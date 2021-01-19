Samsung Canada extends partnership with Centennial College as part of The Samsung Tech Institute initiative

Partnership will continue to break new ground in education, providing unique and rewarding opportunities for students while promoting comprehensive programming and a pathway to understand, diagnose and service Samsung digital appliances

TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Samsung Electronics Canada has extended its partnership with Centennial College's Electronics Engineering Technician program through 2023. Over the last five years, Samsung has supported more than 275 Centennial students to develop the skills needed to pursue a wide range of opportunities in electronics engineering for digital appliances, with a number of program graduates now working at Samsung Service Centres across the province.

The Samsung Tech Institute and the Electronics Engineering Technician program integrate curriculum that was developed by Samsung and Centennial College in response to the strong demand for electronic technicians in the digital home appliance service sector. At the heart of the two-year program is a fully-functioning digital servicing and home appliance lab at the college's Progress Campus. The space allows students to interact with peers and demonstrate the skills they have learned in the classroom utilizing Samsung equipment. This experience provides a powerful and practical reference throughout the certification process.

"When we launched The Samsung Tech Institute with Centennial College five years ago, our goal was to invest in the futures of students pursuing careers in the electronic industry," said Frank Martino, VP Corporate Service, Samsung Electronics Canada. "We are proud of our continued investment to extend the program through 2023, which will support even more students on their journey to being Electronic Engineering Technicians, specializing in Samsung Digital Appliances."

Dr. Patrick Kelly, Dean of the School of Engineering Technology and Applied Science at Centennial College, added that the Samsung Tech Institute provides students with "a tangible future career path."

"Samsung is an invaluable partner that has poured time and talent into our students for the last five years," said Kelly. "The Samsung Tech Institute Lab is much more than the beautiful mobile devices, home appliances and excellent resources; it is a testament to the impact of hands-on learning and having the skills to attain employment after post-secondary school. When students can see potential career paths, use the specialized tools of the trade, and learn from professionals in those roles, they can see themselves in that profession."

The ICET department of Centennial's School of Engineering Technology and Applied Science has pivoted all its programs, including Electronics Engineering Technician and Mobile Applications Development, to online learning and hybrid delivery. Other prominent programs include Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Software Engineering Technology, and a four-year applied degree in Computer and Communication Networks.

The Samsung Tech Institute offers programming in developing mobile apps, specialized home appliance training and the opportunity for select graduates to participate in co-op and career placement opportunities. Additionally, each year Samsung provides three students enrolled in the program with a $1,000 achievement scholarship. Post-graduation employment or higher earnings are not guaranteed.

About Samsung Electronics Canada

Samsung Electronics Canada inspires Canadians to reach their full potential through a transformative ecosystem of products and services that deliver innovation and distinct design to every aspect of their connected lives. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets and digital appliances. In 2020, Samsung was ranked in the Top 10 List of Canada's Most Influential Brands. Dedicated to helping make a difference in the lives of Canadians, Samsung's award-winning corporate giving initiatives support public education and health-related issues in communities across the country.

About Centennial College

Established in 1966, Centennial College is Ontario's first public college. It primarily serves the eastern portion of the Greater Toronto Area through five campuses and six satellite locations. Best known for its record of exemplary teaching, innovative programming and extensive partnership-building, Centennial enrols more than 25,000 full-time students and 20,000 part-time learners annually. For more information, visit www.centennialcollege.ca/setas.

