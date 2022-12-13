Salvation Army Week launches as new survey reports pessimism in the face of financial hardship

HALIFAX, NS, Dec. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Salvation Army Week is the final fundraising push for the Christmas Kettle Campaign. Running from December 11 – 17, Salvation Army Week begins as a new survey finds a growing number of Maritime families pessimistic about their financial future and their ability to provide the most basic of needs for heir family like food or housing.

Salvation Army serves families impacted by financial hardship (CNW Group/The Salvation Army)

Alarmingly, more than half of Canadians polled (52 per cent) said they had faced food security challenges in the past year, a trend that corresponds with what The Salvation Army's staff have been seeing at food banks and shelters across the country.

"The need is greater than ever," says Lieutenant Gina Haggett, spokesperson for The Salvation Army Maritime Division. "A glance at grocery store prices will show you what people are dealing with, and that's on top of other costs like the lingering effects of Hurricane Fiona, and Christmas expenses. People are turning to The Salvation Army for help and we are committed to being there for them but we can't do it alone, we need the public's help – individuals and local businesses."

The purpose of Salvation Army Week is to engage and energize the public's willingness to give. As part of the Christmas Kettle Campaign, donations stay in the community where they were given meaning all contributions go directly to helping a friend or neighbor in need.

"Donations to the Kettle Campaign fund The Salvation Army's work all year-round," continues Haggett. "We understand that it is challenging for many to give this year, but we believe that the giving spirit of Maritimers will see us reaching our goal."

Currently, The Salvation Army Maritime division is only at 48% of their $2,200,000 goal. With two weeks left until Christmas there is a lot of work to still be done.

Throughout the New Year and beyond, The Salvation Army will use the funds raised during Salvation Army Week to provide practical assistance to families in need. This includes support for food banks, children's breakfast programs, housing supports, substance-use recovery, emergency disaster relief, Christmas support and more.

Join the Army of Givers today by donating to one of our local kettles, calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY, online at salvationarmy.ca, or via mail to The Salvation Army, 330 Herring Cove Rd, NS B3R 1V4.

