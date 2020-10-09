Salvation Army thanks the Government of Canada for its ongoing commitment to food security during COVID-19 pandemic

TORONTO, Oct. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - The Salvation Army is grateful to the Government of Canada for its ongoing commitment to ensure Canadian households have access to safe, nutritious and culturally diverse food during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Today, the Prime Minister and Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada announced additional financial support to help food banks and local food organizations improve access to food and increase food supply for vulnerable Canadians.

"This has been a year like no other, and people across Canada have made extraordinary efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19, support one another in the face of social, economic and health-related challenges, and provide much-needed assistance to some of the most vulnerable members of our communities," says Commissioner Floyd Tidd, national leader of The Salvation Army. "At The Salvation Army, we have been honoured and privileged to support individuals and families across the country, and we thank the Government of Canada for its ongoing commitment to ensure Canadian households can continue to put food on the table during this second wave of COVID-19."

Through its network of more than 235 community and family services offices, and its emergency shelter and drop-in programs, The Salvation Army provided food, clothing and practical assistance to 1.9 million Canadians and served 3.3 million meals in 2019.

Throughout 2020, with the support of governments at all levels, donors, staff and volunteers, The Salvation Army has continued to provide assistance to those struggling to make ends meet. "At a time when a growing number of people have faced food insecurity and uncertainty about the future, we are grateful to the Government of Canada for its ongoing commitment to support individuals and families in need as evidenced by today's additional funding announcement made by Prime Minister Trudeau," says Lt-Colonel John Murray, Secretary for Communications.

The Salvation Army is an international faith-based organization that began its work in Canada in 1882 and has grown to become one of the largest non-governmental providers of social services in the country. The Salvation Army gives hope and support to vulnerable people today and every day in over 400 communities across Canada.

