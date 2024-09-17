Salvation Army Reopens Vancouver Location

Sep 17, 2024, 18:30 ET
Boundless Vancouver Celebrates Renewed Space
VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - The Salvation Army proudly celebrated the grand reopening of Boundless Vancouver, located at 3213 Fraser Street on Monday, September 16th. After a year of renovations, the newly transformed space was unveiled, marking the expansion of programs and services that continue the mission to be a community of hope and support.
The reopening event feature a ribbon cutting ceremony that marked the expansion of programs in the renewed space, along with a standing reception and guided tours that gave guests the opportunity to explore the upgraded facilities.
