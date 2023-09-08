Salvation Army Needs Support to Help Students Start School Year

Burnaby Locations are Collecting Donations of Backpacks and School Supplies

BURNABY, BC, Sept. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - In hopes of providing every child with an equal opportunity to succeed in school, The Salvation Army is once again distributing school supplies to children in need.

With the rising cost of living and the long-term effects of the COVID-19 pandemic more families around Burnaby are coming to The Salvation Army to receive support than ever before. A number of these families are also new to the country and either arrive as immigrants or refugees and struggle to afford basic needs.

"During this year demand for support from our Back-to-School Backpack and School Supplies initiatives have increased tremendously. Last September we provided support for 10 children and now we are preparing to help 41 students around North and South Burnaby." – Beatriz Acevedo-Arbizu, Community Engagement and Volunteer Coordinator

The Salvation Army's Harvest Community Church and Cariboo Hill Temple are looking to gather more backpacks and school supplies to help reach the growing demand of the community. In total the organization is looking to gather enough backpacks and school supplies for 15 teenage girls, 16 boys (grades four to seven), and 10 girls (grades four to seven). They are accepting donations of school supplies as well as new and gently used backpacks. If you would like to help you can drop off your donations at Cariboo Hill Template located at 7195 Cariboo Rd, Burnaby, B.C.

The Salvation Army will distribute the donations to students at Marlborough Elementary School in Burnaby and to teenage girls that participate in BRAVE programs for at-risk youth.

