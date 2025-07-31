The Salvation Army Thrift Store Opens Its Second Location in Langley

As demand for thrift shopping continues to grow, the new store will offer a wider variety of clothing and household items at affordable prices.

VANCOUVER, BC, July 31, 2025 /CNW/ - The Salvation Army Thrift Store is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest location at 19700 Langley Bypass, Unit 301, on Thursday, August 7, 2025. This marks the organization's second store in Langley and its 14th in the Vancouver mainland, expanding its reach and positive impact on the local community.

Situated across from Willowbrook Shopping Centre, the 10,900 square foot store is conveniently located in a high-traffic area of the city, offering a great selection of gently used clothing, household items, electronics, books, art, and more, for everyone.

"We're excited to further expand our presence in Langley," says Ted Troughton, Managing Director of The Salvation Army Thrift Store. "Every purchase and donation help fund local Salvation Army programs and services for those in need such as foodbanks, shelters, rehabilitation for those struggling with addictions and emergency relief efforts."

The Salvation Army Thrift Store provides an accessible shopping experience for individuals looking to stretch their budgets while also making environmentally conscious choices and supporting their local community.

Beyond the funds generated through the sales of donated items, The Salvation Army Thrift Store raises money in stores through its GoodWorks@Work campaigns, which brought in more than $1 million in 2024. These initiatives support vital causes such as Send a Kid to Camp, modern slavery and human trafficking prevention, international development, and Christmas kettles.

"We welcome the community to celebrate the grand opening with us on Thursday, August 7, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., explore the new space, and discover great finds that give back," says Troughton.

The store is open for shopping Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and donations are accepted seven days a week. For a list of accepted donations and hours, visit thriftstore.ca.

About The Salvation Army Thrift Store:

The Salvation Army Thrift Store (National Recycling Operations) is a non-profit organization and the only national division of The Salvation Army. Through its 95 Thrift Stores across Canada, the organization offers savings on gently used clothing, textiles, and household items while generating funds to support local Salvation Army programs, services, and emergency relief efforts. As one of the country's largest textile collectors and a leader in textile diversion in the charitable sector, The Salvation Army Thrift Store diverted over 80 million pounds of items from landfills last year.

SOURCE The Salvation Army British Columbia Division

For further information: Clara Pina, National Communications and Engagement Manager, The Salvation Army Thrift Store, National Recycling Operations, 1-855-633-4292, [email protected], www.thriftstore.ca