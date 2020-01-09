Salvation Army Mourns the Loss of Iran's Crash Victims

Many of those who perished were esteemed professors, promising students and entire families visiting relatives. This represents the largest loss of life for Canadians in an air disaster since 1985. There will be many days of mourning ahead.

"In times of trouble, we remember that we are all part of one human family," says Tidd. "We believe in a God who is with us in our suffering and intimately understands our pain. Psalm 34:18 says, 'The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.'"

The Salvation Army meets human needs in 131 countries around the world and our emergency disaster services are poised to respond to tragic events such as these.

"We are ready to offer our support to anyone who comes to our doors," says Tidd. "In the meantime, we offer our prayers and stand with those affected as fellow Canadians. May God be with us all in the days ahead."

About The Salvation Army:

The Salvation Army is an international Christian organization that began its work in Canada in 1882 and has grown to become one of the largest direct providers of social services in the country. For more than 135 years, The Salvation Army has given hope and support to vulnerable people in 400 communities across Canada and in more than 130 countries around the world. The Salvation Army offers practical assistance for children and families, often tending to the basic necessities of life, providing shelter for homeless people and rehabilitation for people who have lost control of their lives to an addiction. When you give to The Salvation Army, you are investing in the future of marginalized and overlooked people in your community.

News releases, articles and updated information can be found at www.SalvationArmy.ca.

SOURCE The Salvation Army

For further information: Neil Leduke, National Director of Marketing and Communications, The Salvation Army Territorial Headquarters for Canada & Bermuda, 416 578 7998, [email protected]; Linda Leigh, Manager of Communications, The Salvation Army Territorial Headquarters for Canada & Bermuda, 416 889 0423, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.SalvationArmy.ca

