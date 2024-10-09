Salvation Army in Canada Deploys Team of Disaster Professionals to Provide Critical Support Amidst Widespread Devastation Following Hurricane Helene and in Anticipation of Hurricane Milton

TORONTO, Oct. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - The Salvation Army Canada is responding to a request from The Salvation Army USA South for reinforcements to provide critical support and relief operations in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene and in anticipation of Hurricane Milton.

"We have a team of 16 trained Emergency Disaster Services (EDS) professionals from across the country deploying to Atlanta. Eight will travel today with eight more following in the next 48 hours to provide support to affected communities," says Major Rick Zelinsky, director of emergency disaster services. "Once it is safe, our personnel will drive mobile feeding units into Florida to provide meals, hydration, and emotional and spiritual support to survivors and first responders."

With an established footprint on the ground in many of the affected communities, The Salvation Army has been on the frontlines since Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida on September 26 and will support those impacted by Hurricane Milton. Immediate services include distribution of meals and hydration, offering emotional and spiritual care, and supporting shelters that many impacted individuals and families now call home.

"We recognize that the devastation caused is immense, and the impact is overwhelming," says Major Zelinsky. "Surviving disaster knows no borders. Our Canadian teams are fully prepared to provide support as long as it is needed."

Today, The Salvation Army's Emergency Disaster Services is an international network involving thousands of trained personnel worldwide, including many volunteers. Salvation Army EDS personnel respond to incidents of various sizes and scopes to support immediate needs, as well as long-term, physical, emotional and spiritual needs of disaster survivors and responders.

