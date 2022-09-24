Salvation Army Hurricane Fiona Disaster Response Teams are Mobilizing to Meet Immediate Needs

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - In what has been deemed a "historic storm" and "landmark weather event" in Atlantic Canada, The Salvation Army is mobilizing trained personnel to feed, hydrate, shelter and support first responders and those affected by Hurricane Fiona.

Your immediate support will help meet the urgent needs of thousands of individuals and families who have been displaced from their homes due to flooding and power outages.

Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Teams assist those flooded (CNW Group/The Salvation Army)

How People Can Help

Donate by phone: 1-800-SAL-ARMY

Visit SalvationArmy.ca

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army's Emergency Disaster Services has provided relief in Canada for 125 years with its first mobilization taking place after the Halifax Explosion in 1917. The Army dispatched personnel from across the country and Newfoundland to assist with relief efforts, which lasted for months.

The Salvation Army is an international Christian organization that began its work in Canada in 1882 and has grown to become one of the largest direct providers of social services in the country. The Salvation Army gives hope and support to vulnerable people in 400 communities across Canada and in more than 130 countries around the world. Its community and social service activities include: hunger relief for individuals and families through food banks and feeding programs; shelter for people experiencing homelessness and support for those needing housing; rehabilitation for those struggling with substance-use recovery; long-term care and palliative care; Christmas assistance such as food hampers and toys; after-school programs, camps and school nutrition programs for children and youth; and life-skills classes, such as budgeting, cooking for a family, and anger management. When you give to The Salvation Army, you are investing in the future of marginalized and overlooked people in your community.

A list of regional media representatives can be found at:

https://salvationarmy.ca/news-and-media/media-contacts/

News releases, articles and updated information can be found at www.SalvationArmy.ca.

SOURCE The Salvation Army

For further information: Neil Leduke, Territorial Director of Marketing and Communications, The Salvation Army Territorial Headquarters for Canada and Bermuda, 416 578 7998, [email protected]