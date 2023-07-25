Salisbury, New Brunswick, wins the $100,000 grand prize for the ParticipACTION Community Challenge

TORONTO, July 25, 2023 /CNW/ - The fourth edition of the ParticipACTION Community Challenge, a national physical activity and sport initiative that encourages everyone in Canada to get active throughout June, ended with Salisbury, New Brunswick, being crowned Canada's Most Active Community and winning the $100,000 grand prize to support local physical activity and sport initiatives.

"Congratulations to Salisbury and all of our provincial and territorial winners," said Elio Antunes, President and CEO of ParticipACTION. "We hope the challenge motivated individuals to be physically active and contributed to building stronger, healthier and more inclusive communities."

Engaging community members in physical activity and sport is an important strategy for inclusion, particularly for equity-deserving populations. Physical activity can help strengthen connections, increase a sense of belonging and bring people together at work, at school, in neighbourhoods and beyond.

"As part of our ongoing dedication towards building healthier communities, Saputo is proud to have once again supported the ParticipACTION Community Challenge," said Stéphanie Roy, Manager, Corporate Responsibility – Community Engagement at Saputo Inc. "We are pleased to acknowledge and celebrate all who embraced this exciting challenge across Canada, including many of our dedicated employees, as we remain deeply passionate about supporting initiatives that encourage people to get active, making a tangible and positive impact in the communities we serve and operate in."

"From preventing chronic diseases to improving mental health, there's a long list of benefits to living a healthy and physically active lifestyle. Regardless of where you are in your health journey, small steps each and every day can make a meaningful difference," said Alison Chick, Senior Vice-President, Health Ecosystem, Sun Life Canada. "We're proud to be supporting ParticipACTION and their Community Challenge – a powerful initiative that brings people together and works to create change for individuals and communities."

Since the inception of the Community Challenge, ParticipACTION has awarded over $1 million to winning communities to support local physical activity and sport initiatives, and $5.7 million in grants to local organizations across Canada to provide opportunities to be physically active. Thanks to funding from the Government of Canada's Community Sport for All Initiative, ParticipACTION provided $4 million in grants to organizations to increase sport and physical activity participation of equity-deserving populations as part of this year's challenge.

"One of our government's top priorities is helping Canadians get more involved in sport and pursue healthier lifestyles," said the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec. "We know there are still major barriers to being active today. That is why we are investing in organizations like ParticipACTION, which helps build stronger and healthier communities across the country. Together, we will make sport more inclusive, equitable and accessible to everyone in Canada."

Canada's Most Active Community

Residents of the Town of Salisbury tracked over 10 million physical activity minutes throughout June. More than 70 public activities were organized by the Town – all free of charge to ensure cost was not a barrier to being active and everyone could participate. In addition, 48 local businesses and organizations, including senior's centres, schools and clubs, rallied people to get moving through hundreds of events and activities.

"Winning this title is a testament to our sense of community and showcases how being active is in our nature," says Mayor Robert Campbell. "Thank you to our residents and partners who joined us in showing the rest of Canada that Salisbury is a small community that does big things!"

ParticipACTION also awarded prizes to the following communities from each province and territory to recognize their outstanding efforts engaging their residents in physical activity and sport.

ParticipACTION is a national non-profit charitable organization that envisions a Canada where physical activity is a vital part of everyday life for everyone. As Canada's leading physical activity organization, ParticipACTION works with its partners, which include organizations in the sport, physical activity and recreation sectors, alongside government and corporate sponsors, to help people move more where they live, learn, work and play. ParticipACTION is generously supported by the Government of Canada. Learn how ParticipACTION has been moving Canadians for over 50 years at ParticipACTION.com .

