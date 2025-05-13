ParticipACTION launches its country-wide Community Challenge in search of Canada's Most Active Community.

TORONTO, May 13, 2025 /CNW/ - On June 1, ParticipACTION will kick off its search for Canada's Most Active Community with the ParticipACTION Community Challenge presented by Novo Nordisk. ParticipACTION encourages everyone in Canada to get physically active throughout June to help their community win the title and $100,000 grand prize to support local sport and physical activity initiatives.

The Community Challenge is open to all communities, organizations and individuals. Community organizations, including sport clubs, community centres, local businesses and schools, as well as local governments, can now sign up for the Challenge and register the physical activity and sport programs and events they plan to run in June to help their community members get more active where they live, learn, work and play. All community programs and events registered on the Challenge webpage and hosted in June will count toward a community's total score.

"There is no world record to break, but local history can be made throughout the Challenge," says Elio Antunes, President and CEO of ParticipACTION. "Through this community-focused initiative and the leadership of local organizations across the country, we're hoping to reduce barriers and create more fun and inclusive opportunities for people in Canada to get active. When it comes to making room to move during the Challenge, there are no set parameters – every cartwheel competition, soccer practice and neighbourhood walk or wheel counts!"

Everyone in Canada should have access to quality sport and physical activity opportunities that help them grow and thrive – physically, emotionally and socially. ParticipACTION, with support from public and private funders, provided funding to more than 900 community organizations to promote and deliver physical activity and sport opportunities to equity-denied groups throughout the 2025 Challenge. This funding helps level the playing field and reduces barriers to physical activity, contributing to the creation of stronger, more inclusive and healthier communities.

"At Novo Nordisk, we believe that a healthier Canada will take more than medication. As obesity and diabetes rates continue to rise and place greater burden on the economy, we must equally prioritize prevention. That's why we invest in prevention initiatives that make a real difference and why we're proud to partner on this year's ParticipACTION Community Challenge presented by Novo Nordisk," says Vince Lamanna, President, Novo Nordisk Canada. "Physical activity is essential for our physical and mental health, helping to prevent serious chronic diseases like obesity and diabetes. Through partnerships like this, we are committed to ensuring that wellness reaches more families and communities across Canada. Together, we can inspire action, cultivate healthier lifestyles and create lasting change for a healthier tomorrow."

Past national winners of the ParticipACTION Community Challenge include Enderby, B.C. (2019), North Grenville, Ontario (2021), Red Deer, Alberta (2022), Salisbury, New Brunswick (2023) and Hay River, Northwest Territories (2024). In Hay River, the $100,000 prize is supporting upgrades to local sport and recreation programming and the revitalization of Inukshuk Park, helping to transform it into an active gathering place for community events, outdoor fitness and everyday movement. It's a lasting reminder that when a community makes room to move, it creates space for everyone to thrive.

To learn more about how to participate in the Community Challenge and register your organization, visit ParticipACTION's website.

About ParticipACTION



ParticipACTION is a national non-profit charitable organization that envisions a Canada where physical activity is a vital part of everyday life for everyone. As Canada's leading physical activity organization, ParticipACTION works with its partners, which include organizations in the sport, physical activity and recreation sectors, alongside government and corporate sponsors, to help people move more where they live, learn, work and play. ParticipACTION is generously supported by the Government of Canada. Learn how ParticipACTION has been moving Canadians for over 50 years at ParticipACTION.com.

About the Community Challenge



The ParticipACTION Community Challenge presented by Novo Nordisk is a national physical activity and sport initiative that encourages everyone in Canada to get active throughout June in search of Canada's Most Active Community. The Community Challenge is open to all communities and individuals, ultimately recognizing Canada's Most Active Community and awarding it $100,000 to support local physical activity and sport initiatives. The ParticipACTION Community Challenge presented by Novo Nordisk is proudly funded by the Government of Canada and Novo Nordisk.

