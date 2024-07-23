Hay River, NT, wins the $100,000 grand prize for the ParticipACTION Community Challenge

TORONTO, July 23, 2024 /CNW/ - The fifth edition of the ParticipACTION Community Challenge presented by Novo Nordisk, a national physical activity and sport initiative that encourages everyone in Canada to get active throughout June, ended with Hay River, Northwest Territories, being crowned Canada's Most Active Community and winning the $100,000 grand prize to support local physical activity and sport initiatives.

"Congratulations to Hay River and all of our provincial and territorial winners," said Laura Richard, Chair, ParticipACTION Board of Directors. "By creating more opportunities for people of all ages, abilities and backgrounds to get active, we can build stronger, healthier and more inclusive communities. We hope those who participated in the Community Challenge harness the excitement and energy of the challenge beyond June and continue to be active in their communities throughout the year!"

Engaging community members in physical activity and sport is an important strategy for inclusion, particularly for equity-denied populations. Physical activity can help strengthen connections, increase a sense of belonging and bring people together in neighbourhoods, at work, at school and beyond.

"As the presenting partner of the 2024 ParticipACTION Community Challenge, Novo Nordisk is proud of the role we play in supporting healthier communities through the promotion of an active lifestyle and the prevention of chronic diseases. Congratulations to Hay River, and to all the provincial and territorial winners and everyone who took part in the 2024 challenge." - Vince Lamanna, President of Novo Nordisk Canada

Since its inception, the Community Challenge has awarded over $1 million to winning communities to support local physical activity and sport initiatives, and $6 million in grants to local organizations across Canada to help facilitate low-barrier, inclusive opportunities for people in Canada to get active.

Local organizations and businesses of Hay River rallied people to get moving through 197 events, programs and activities - all free of charge or low-cost to ensure cost was not a barrier to being active and everyone could participate.

"On behalf of the Council of the Town of Hay River, I would like to highlight the tremendous impact the ParticipACTION Community Challenge has had on our community this year. With over forty organizations tracking events, hundreds of participants, and thousands of hours of activity, a significant portion of the community came together with a common fitness goal that they knocked out of the park! Once again Hay River has demonstrated its ability to punch above its weight as a hub of recreation! I thank ParticipACTION, all participants, and especially the Town of Hay River's Recreation Department who demonstrated outstanding leadership through their encouragement, support, and outreach to the community." - Mayor Kandis Jameson, Hay River, NT

ParticipACTION also awarded prizes to the following communities from each province and territory to recognize their outstanding efforts engaging their residents in physical activity and sport.

Red Deer, AB

Richmond, BC

Snow Lake, MB

Salisbury, NB

Carbonear, NL

Truro, NS Iqaluit, NU

Timmins, ON

Three Rivers, PE

Quebec City, QC

Prince Albert, SK

Whitehorse, YT

The Community Challenge took place June 1-30, 2024. Over 591,000 people and 1,250 communities across Canada participated in the challenge and competed for the title of Canada's Most Active Community.

About ParticipACTION

ParticipACTION is a national non-profit charitable organization that envisions a Canada where physical activity is a vital part of everyday life for everyone. As Canada's leading physical activity organization, ParticipACTION works with its partners, which include organizations in the sport, physical activity and recreation sectors, alongside government and corporate sponsors, to help people move more where they live, learn, work and play. ParticipACTION is generously supported by the Government of Canada. Learn how ParticipACTION has been moving Canadians for over 50 years at ParticipACTION.com.

About the Community Challenge

The ParticipACTION Community Challenge presented by Novo Nordisk is a national physical activity and sport initiative that encourages everyone in Canada to get active throughout June in search of Canada's Most Active Community. The Community Challenge is open to all communities and individuals, ultimately recognizing Canada's Most Active Community and awarding it with $100,000 to support local physical activity and sport initiatives. The ParticipACTION Community Challenge presented by Novo Nordisk is proudly funded by the Government of Canada, Novo Nordisk, and supporting partner, Saputo.

