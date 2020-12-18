Saint-Laurent winter station: Adagio, an Ode to Winter at Place Rodolphe-Rousseau!

"With this winter station called Adagio, we want to bring a little warmth and comfort, as the holiday season approaches, to Saint-Laurent families hard hit by the pandemic. We are combining business with pleasure, as this site will also encourage local shopping and give a helping hand to the merchants along Boulevard Décarie who are also suffering from this situation. In addition, this station will give children and adults a chance to enjoy the vitality of winter right up until April and to dream up the next dance steps under a summer sun."

Alan DeSousa, Mayor of Saint-Laurent

Highlights

Adagio, Saint-Laurent's winter station at Place Rodolphe-Rousseau, will be set up from December 17, 2020 to April 2021. The project was spearheaded by a committee including representatives from Quartier D, the Société de développement commercial du boulevard Décarie and Développement économique Saint-Laurent as well as a number of Borough teams, including those from Engineering and Culture. This committee benefited from the services of the firm Choses communes to bring the chosen concept to life.

Sleek and elegant, it will focus on creating a fun, family-friendly pathway where passers-by can take a break. Adagio is meant to be a tribute to the snow, which gives that slow tempo to winter's "musical score" that will soothe the long months to come. It is also a tribute to dance, to the freedom of the bodies that are personified, during the rest break at Place Rodolphe-Rousseau, where cultures and stories are woven and united with the passing seasons.

Adagio features:

A brightly lit rest area where;

Children's play installations;

An interactive, colourful structure marking the gateway to Place Rodolphe-Rousseau;

Benches that comply with the rules of physical distancing, while acting as a windbreak wall.

These installations will be widely spaced out from one another in keeping with the rules of physical distancing, while enabling members of the same family to be together. Place Rodolphe-Rousseau occupies an area of 1890 m2, offering a maximum capacity of 50 people.

All the health measures in effect in Montréal will also be posted as a reminder at several locations on the site through the use of information panels, particularly on the free play structures for children.

Adagio is part of a network of some twenty brightly lit urban rest areas in Montréal. Their welcoming atmosphere aims to improve the experience of waiting or active travelling to and from shops, while making commercial streets more appealing.

Related links

Quartier D

Ville de Montréal's Bureau du design

Choses Communes (in French)

26 winter stations brighten up the metropolis

About the Borough of Saint-Laurent

A city established in 1893, Saint-Laurent became one of Montréal's 19 boroughs in 2002. Located north of the island of Montréal, the Borough of Saint-Laurent is the largest of all, with its 42.8 square kilometres. Its population of over 100,000 is one of the most multicultural. Having become a "sustainable municipal territory" in 2019, Saint-Laurent places sustainable development—and environment protection, in particular—at the heart of all its decisions: a challenge that is all the greater since more than 70% of its territory is devoted to industrial and commercial activities, with over 4500 companies and 110,000 jobs. In fact, it is home to one of Québec's main industrial and technological hubs. Already boasting great accessibility to the main highways and public transit, Saint-Laurent is getting ready to welcome 5 train stations within the new Réseau express métropolitain (REM) light rail network. And last but not least, with its two libraries, its Centre des loisirs (recreation centre), its modern Sports Complex, its arena and some 50 parks, Saint-Laurent offers a wide range of services in many areas of activity, such as culture, sports and recreation. In this way, the Borough ensures a high quality of life for families and a stimulating environment for businesses.

SOURCE Ville de Montréal - Arrondissement de Saint-Laurent

For further information: Source: Marc-Olivier Fritsch, chargé de communications, Direction d'arrondissement, Division des communications et des relations avec les citoyens, |Borough of Saint-Laurent, 514 855-6000, ext. 4342 / [email protected]; Information: Marc-Olivier Fritsch, Media lines: 438 368-3318 or 514 825-6231

Related Links

https://montreal.ca/saint-laurent

