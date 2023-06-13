SAINT-LAURENT, QC, June 13, 2023 /CNW/ - At its general meeting on June 6, Saint-Laurent Council raised its standards aimed at promoting the construction of sustainable buildings and protecting private forestry as well as its standards encouraging the greening of outdoor parking lots and spaces.

The new requirements will make it possible to achieve a number of objectives set out in Saint-Laurent's 2021-2030 Climate Emergency Plan and Ville de Montréal's Climate Plan adopted in 2020: to increase green spaces—particularly through tree planting, to reduce urban heat islands and vulnerability to unpredictable adverse weather conditions, and lastly to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in order to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

Quote

"As a sustainable municipal territory, biodiversity is a core consideration in our decision-making. In stepping up our greening requirements, we will be increasing not only green spaces, but also the biodiversity of our entire territory, in addition to improving the health of the trees in our borough. First and foremost, trees provide the oxygen that is so essential to life on Earth and make the climate milder, with their shade. Trees are the primary support for all biodiversity and a major factor in the quality of urban environments. This tightening of greening standards comes in addition to our improvement of eco-responsible parking in order to help us achieve our sustainable development objectives."

Alan DeSousa, Mayor of Saint-Laurent

Details

By amending zoning bylaw RCA08-08-0001 with bylaw RCA08-08-0001-161, Saint-Laurent is promoting the sustainable construction of buildings and parking spaces.

A new analysis framework and more stringent ecological criteria

By adding a Site Planning and Architectural Integration Program (SPAIP), Saint-Laurent's Administration is providing itself with a new framework for analysis, to ensure that major new building and expansion projects (multi-family, commercial, service and industrial buildings) meet the highest environmental and sustainable development standards.

Similarly, in the case of smaller-scale projects (residential buildings – single-family, duplexes, triplexes), environmental requirements for existing SPAIPs have also been stiffened.

The objective is two-fold: to preserve existing plant cover and to encourage the use of ecological materials or the reuse of materials.

Other modifications have also been made to the new SPAIP in order to promote biodiversity on Saint-Laurent territory, including an updated list of undesirable invasive species. The exclusive use of turf is discouraged in landscaping grounds, with the preference being given to a greater diversity of greenery. Synthetic turf is permitted only for certain landscaping projects of schools and daycare centres.

Better protection for trees

The standards relating to cutting down, planting and protecting trees have also been improved. This is all the more necessary given that approximately 70% of Saint-Laurent's territory is used for industrial and commercial activities, with only 3.3% canopy cover.

To improve the canopy on the territory, when developing a parking area, a schoolyard or a swimming pool, 1 tree per 200 m2 will need to be planted.

A number of measures are designed to encourage tree growth in a suitable environment. These measures are based on the size of the tree and its species, so that the tree can grow and be adequately protected during construction work. For example, planting pits have been made larger. Or, for underground parking lots, there must be a minimum distance of three metres from lot boundaries in order to increase the amount of open space.

The reasons for cutting down a tree have also been narrowed down.

Residential sector also included in the plan

Planting smaller trees (3 cm in diameter) will now be permitted to make it easier for single-family, two-family and multiplex dwellings (3-4 units) to handle.

The definition of landscaping has been modified as well, in order to allow greenery to be planted on more residential, commercial and industrial grounds. The new bylaw also specifies what must be planted in front yards, and green strips have been improved along lot lines.

About the borough of Saint-Laurent

A city established in 1893, Saint-Laurent became one of Montréal's 19 boroughs in 2002. Located north of the island of Montréal, the Borough of Saint-Laurent is the largest of all, with its 42.8 square kilometres. Its population of over 100,000 is one of the most multicultural. Having become a "sustainable municipal territory" in early 2019, sustainable development—and environment protection, in particular—are at the heart of all its decisions—a challenge that is all the greater since more than 70% of its territory is devoted to industrial and commercial activities, with over 4500 companies and 108,000 jobs. It is in fact one of Québec's main industrial and technological centres.

Already boasting great accessibility to the main highways and public transit, Saint-Laurent is getting ready to welcome 5 train stations within the new Réseau express métropolitain (REM) light rail network.

And last but not least, with its two libraries, its Centre des loisirs (recreation centre), its new Complexe sportif, its arena and some 50 parks, Saint-Laurent offers a wide range of services in many fields, such as culture, sports and recreation. In this way, the Borough ensures a high quality of life for families and businesses.

