Saint-Laurent implements a $73.7 M budget and a $97 M 10-year Capital Plan to pursue its development

At the same meeting, Council also adopted its 10-year Capital Plan. Covering the years 2021 to 2030, it replaces the 3-year Capital Asset Plan traditionally adopted every year along with the operating budget. With a budget of $97 M, as its name indicates, the plan covers a period of 10 years, thereby offering greater flexibility for priority project development.

RATE FREEZE FOR THE SPORTS AND RECREATIONAL ACTIVITIES UNDER BOROUGH MANAGEMENT

"Despite the pandemic, Saint-Laurent's administration has adopted a solid budget that will allow it to pursue the major projects launched in recent years that strive to ensure a quality living environment for its citizens," explained the Mayor, Alan DeSousa. "Moreover, this budget demonstrates that Borough finances are in order and our administration is poised to stay the course. We have however made an extra effort to control costs with the specific objective of limiting the financial and other repercussions of COVID-19 on the population. This has enabled us to inject the funds required to move forward with the actions on our snow removal plan and the major TOD Bois-Franc development in anticipation of the arrival of the REM. Following the difficult months endured by our residents due to confinement, we also decided to offer them an incentive to take care of themselves by freezing the rates for sports and recreation activities offered under our management in 2021", he continued.

A SIXTH SNOW REMOVAL SECTOR

Following the recent harsh winters, the Borough had implemented in 2019 a $1.7 M three-year snow removal plan to cover potential cost increases and improve the process. For the final year of this plan, the Borough intends to create a sixth snow removal sector, hire blue collar employees, lease additional machinery, and acquire more equipment, among other things.

These two financial arrangements will also enable to Borough to pursue projects already under way such as the creation of the Jules-Poitras community hub, the improvement of the citizen experience, the upgrade of the aquatic facilities, and the modernization of the Aréna Raymond-Bourque.

MUNICIPAL RECOVERY PLAN

While Saint-Laurent was able to withstand the COVID-19 crisis without any major financial setbacks, Mayor DeSousa believes that his administration needs to put in place a solid recovery plan: "To preserve its assets and effectively support the recovery of the community, towards the end of 2020 and into 2021, Saint-Laurent intends to conduct an in-depth reflection on this new reality", he explained. "In particular, this process will assess local services and citizens' expectations. With this exercise, we are striving to acquire a municipal recovery plan that will effectively support the recovery as well as community efforts with respect to social and economic development in a context where we uphold the principles of sustainable development," he continued.

HIGHLIGHTS

2021 Budget

Allocation of main income sources:

Transfers from Ville de Montréal: $54,605,700

Local tax income: $13,896,200

Local fee income: $4,842,000

Surplus allocation: $344,200

Total: $73,688,100

Breakdown of main expenses by activity:

General administration: $10,822,700

Planning and development: $5,638,400

Environmental health: $5,532,700

Recreation and culture: $30,429,900

Health and well-being: $1,468,000

Public security: $1,355,100

Transport: $18,441,300

Total: $73,688,100

Priority actions for 2021: operating budget and PDI

Continue the citizen experience improvement project with the launch of a dedicated app for citizens.

Continue the TOD Bois-Franc project with the preparation of a special joint urban planning program with the Ahuntsic-Cartierville Borough.

Continue the development of the Jules-Poitras school and community hub project by ensuring, among other things, the necessary financing.

Review the snow removal sectors by adding a sixth sector to improve operations.

Upgrade various aquatic facilities.

Complete the modernization of the Aréna Raymond-Bourque.

The 2021 budget and the Borough of Saint-Laurent's PDI 2021-2030 will be forwarded to Montréal City Council for imminent adoption.

About the Borough of Saint-Laurent

A city established in 1893, Saint-Laurent became one of Montréal's 19 boroughs in 2002. Located in the northern part of the island of Montréal, its 42.8 square kilometres make this borough the largest in the city of Montréal. Its population of over 100,000, is one of the most multicultural. Having become a "sustainable municipal territory" in early 2019, sustainable development, and environment protection in particular, are at the heart of all its decisions—a challenge that is all the greater since more than 70% of its territory is devoted to industrial and commercial activities, with over 4500 companies and 110,000 jobs. It is in fact one of Québec's main industrial and technological centres. Already boasting great accessibility to the main highways and public transit, Saint-Laurent is getting ready to welcome 5 train stations within the new Réseau express métropolitain (REM) light rail network. And last but not least, with its two libraries, its Centre des loisirs (recreation centre), its new Sports Complex, its arena and some 50 parks, Saint-Laurent offers a wide range of services in many fields, such as culture, sports and recreation. In this way, the Borough ensures a high quality of life for the families and businesses.

