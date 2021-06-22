Saint-Laurent Has Planted More Than 10,000 Large Trees Since 2008!

Through its plantings, Saint-Laurent's Administration achieves a net gain for Saint-Laurent's forest canopy every year. This result is all the more necessary, given the fact that approximately 70% of Saint-Laurent's territory is devoted to industrial and commercial activities, with only 3.3% covered by the canopy.

Quote

"We are proud to have surpassed this symbolic figure of 10,000 trees planted in just over 10 years in Saint-Laurent and, at the same time, we have greened several interchanges, including the Cavendish interchange, one of the largest on the island of Montréal. Trees occupy a very important place in the community and are at the heart of the borough's orientations, as they have a positive impact on residents' quality of life. The COVID-19 pandemic has moreover reminded us of all the advantages of green spaces in general and the urban forest in particular. In addition to beautifying neighbourhoods, trees improve air quality, help reduce heat islands and capture rainwater, thereby limiting flood damage. We are going to maintain this pace of planting trees over the next few years, in keeping with our vision of a sustainable municipal territory."

Alan DeSousa, Mayor of Saint-Laurent

Highlights

Since 2008, Saint-Laurent has planted 10,834 large trees on public property and plans to add 800 more in 2021. Over the past 12 years, the average is therefore over 900 trees planted per year, compared to 50-75 before 2008. As a symbol of this policy, the borough has greened the Cavendish interchange—one of the biggest on the island of Montréal—with large trees.

These results don't include the trees planted as part of park development projects or other projects related to the 10-year capital investment program. They also don't include tree planting on private land by private individuals, community organizations or businesses.

It is important to note that these are large trees. A tree is considered large when it has a minimum height of between 2.20 and 2.50 metres, a diameter of at least 55 mm and a root ball 70 cm wide, for a total weight of between 200 and 300 kg.

A new inventory of the trees in Saint-Laurent was taken last year, including the types of species and both the trees on public and private property. The purpose of this inventory is to identify available sites for new plantings.

It should be mentioned as a reminder that trees, first and foremost, provide the oxygen essential to life on Earth and they cool the climate through their shade. They are the primary support for all biodiversity and a major component of the quality of urban environments. They also contribute to an increase in property values and, when strategically planted, they can lead to savings on heating and air conditioning costs.

Saint-Laurent moreover contributes to Ville de Montréal's 2012-2020 Canopy action plan and Montréal's 2020-2030 Climate Plan, unveiled in December 2020, which includes the planting of 500,000 trees. On June 7, Ville de Montreal launched an awareness campaign for residents that will run throughout the summer on the benefits of trees in the city.

Related links

Saint-Laurent's Urban forestry plan (2009) (in French)

Ville de Montréal's 2012-2020 Canopy action plan (in French)

Ville de Montréal's Climate Plan 2020-2030

Climate Plan 2020-2030 - Tree-planting: the first 500,000! (press release issued by Ville de Montréal on June 7, 2021)

About Arrondissement de Saint-Laurent

A city established in 1893, Saint-Laurent became one of Montréal's 19 boroughs in 2002. Located north of the island of Montréal, Arrondissement de Saint-Laurent is the largest borough of all, with its 42.8 square kilometres. Its population of over 100,000 is one of the most multicultural. Having become a "sustainable municipal territory" in 2019, Saint-Laurent places sustainable development—and environment protection, in particular—at the heart of all its decisions: a challenge that is all the greater since more than 70% of its territory is devoted to industrial and commercial activities, with over 4500 companies and 110,000 jobs. In fact, it is home to one of Québec's main industrial and technological hubs. Already boasting great accessibility to the main highways and public transit, Saint-Laurent is getting ready to welcome 5 train stations within the new Réseau express métropolitain (REM) light rail network. And last but not least, with its two libraries, its Centre des loisirs (recreation centre), its modern Complexe sportif, its arena and some 50 parks, Saint-Laurent offers a wide range of services in many areas of activity, such as culture, sports and recreation. In this way, Arrondissement de Saint-Laurent ensures a high quality of life for families and a stimulating environment for businesses.

SOURCE Ville de Montréal - Arrondissement de Saint-Laurent

For further information: Source: Marc-Olivier Fritsch, chargé de communication, Direction d'arrondissement, Division des communications et des relations avec les citoyens, 514 855-6000, ext. 4342 / [email protected]; Information: Marc-Olivier Fritsch, Media lines: 438 368-3318 / [email protected]

Related Links

https://montreal.ca/saint-laurent

