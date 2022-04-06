"Our government is redoubling its efforts regarding environmental matters in Montréal. Whether we are talking about public transit, soil decontamination or electrification of transportation, we have a number of major projects that will help us reach our environmental targets. With the funds announced today, we are reiterating our commitment to protect wetlands and biodiversity. Montréal region residents will be able to continue enjoying one of the city's green jewels, while respecting the environment."

Chantal Rouleau, Minister for Transport, Minister responsible for the Metropolis and the Montréal Region

"We are very pleased to have obtained this substantial funding to protect one of our green treasures in Saint-Laurent: Parc Marcel-Laurin woodland. This financial assistance will also bolster the efforts already made since 2005 to protect this woodland, the only municipal conservation park in Montréal, which is located in the heart of our biodiversity corridor project in Saint-Laurent. Protecting biodiversity is moreover one of the priorities of our 2021-2030 climate emergency plan adopted last November."

Alan DeSousa, Mayor of Saint-Laurent

Details

Saint-Laurent has received financial assistance of up to $999,610.98 for its project "Restoration and creation of wetlands and bodies of water in Parc Marcel-Laurin woodland – For a green and blue natural environment", submitted under Component 2 of the second call for projects of the Ministère de l'Environnement et de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques' program to restore and create wetlands and bodies of water. This program is part of the implementation of the Québec government's Act respecting the conservation of wetlands and bodies of water, adopted in June 2017.

This financial assistance is making it possible to support concrete and structuring projects to restore or create the natural ecological dynamics of the ecosystems concerned. In Saint-Laurent, the funding will be used, in particular, to hire a research officer specializing in ecological restoration, for a three-year period.

A 15.97-hectare oasis of nature and discovery, Parc Marcel-Laurin woodland consists of six distinct ecosystems: forest, treed wasteland, treed swamp, field, marsh and shrubby wasteland. The wetlands that make up this area are protected by the Environment Quality Act.

The Saint-Laurent project aims to restore the swamps, marshes and creek in order to ensure their ecological integrity, while creating water connectivity between them. It will help control invasive species such as reed and ultimately restore these wetlands and bodies of water and help attract such urban biodiversity as waterfowl and green frogs. This project will also increase the ecosystem services provided by nature, such as the filtration and retention of stormwater as well as the resilience of the territory to climate change.

Since 2005, Saint-Laurent has been working to protect, conserve and enhance Parc Marcel-Laurin's woodland, by joining forces with the Comité Écologique du Grand Montréal. Actions have been carried out to restore this natural environment, which is listed in the Montréal agglomeration's directory of protected natural environments and has been protected since 2010. These actions include infrastructure installations to provide better access to residents, the development of wildlife habitats, the control of invasive plants and the planting of native vegetation well-suited to the environment.

This woodland is located in the heart of Saint-Laurent's biodiversity corridor. As it may be recalled, this is a very ambitious project that will involve Saint-Laurent for over 20 years. The corridor will eventually cover an area of approximately 450 hectares, passing through industrial, commercial and residential sectors. It will link the existing biodiversity nodes in Saint-Laurent, including Parc Marcel-Laurin woodland, the Cavendish—Raymond-Lasnier—Beaulac—Poirier woodland, the Bois-de-Liesse and Bois-de-Saraguay nature parks and Ruisseau Brook. It will make it possible to restore their connectivity by means of developments that facilitate the movement of plant life, wildlife and also human beings, of course. The corridor has already won two national awards for urban design and landscape architecture.

