SAINT-LAURENT, QC, May 17, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The CIUSSS du Nord-de-l'île-de-Montréal (CIUSSS NIM) and Arrondissement de Saint-Laurent are proud to announce a partnership agreement. The objective of this agreement is to reinforce prevention and the promotion of health. This first partnership between the CIUSSS and a borough on its territory was created in a spirit of collaboration.

"As a sustainable municipal territory, we are committed to providing our residents with a community that is not only friendly, prosperous, inclusive and respectful of the environment, but also healthy and safe. The health crisis we have been facing for the past year and a half reminds us how important it is to protect our health and promote healthy living habits on a daily basis. This partnership with the CIUSSS-NIM is therefore an obvious way to further improve our respective actions and communications for the benefit of our populations."

Alan DeSousa, Mayor of Saint-Laurent

"This partnership, officially established in November 2020, is an advantageous opportunity to inform the population of the services and activities offered by both the CIUSSS NIM and Arrondissement de Saint-Laurent. We will be pooling our expertise and communication channels to provide information and activities in line with our respective missions. And all these efforts will benefit the users in our various sectors."

Frédéric Abergel, President & CEO of the CIUSSS NIM

About Arrondissement de Saint-Laurent

A city established in 1893, Saint-Laurent became one of Montréal's 19 boroughs in 2002. Located north of the island of Montréal, the Arrondissement Saint-Laurent is the largest of all, with its 42.8 square kilometres. Its population of over 100,000 is one of the most multicultural. Having become a "sustainable municipal territory" in 2019, Saint-Laurent places sustainable development—and environment protection, in particular—at the heart of all its decisions: a challenge that is all the greater since more than 70% of its territory is devoted to industrial and commercial activities, with over 4500 companies and 110,000 jobs. In fact, it is home to one of Québec's main industrial and technological hubs. Already boasting great accessibility to the main highways and public transit, Saint-Laurent is getting ready to welcome 5 train stations within the new Réseau express métropolitain (REM) light rail network. And last but not least, with its two libraries, its Centre des loisirs (recreation centre), its modern Complexe sportif, its arena and some 50 parks, Saint-Laurent offers a wide range of services in many areas of activity, such as culture, sports and recreation. In this way, the Arrondissement Saint-Laurent ensures a high quality of life in the borough for families and a stimulating environment for businesses.

About the CIUSSS du Nord-de-l'Île-de-Montréal

With 26 health and social services facilities located in five boroughs in the north end of Montréal, the CIUSSS du Nord-de-l'Île-Montréal is responsible for organizing and developing health and social services for the 436,000 Montrealers on its territory. It also offers specialized services, primarily in traumatology, respiratory health, cardiovascular and mental health, to 1.8 million Quebecers in other regions. The CIUSSS du Nord-de-l'Île-de-Montréal, which is affiliated with Université de Montréal, focuses on three major fields of research—biomedical, social and mental health—and all relating to children and teens.

