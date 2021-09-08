Split into five separate axes, this tool constitutes a map that will guide the administration's decisions with respect to its priority orientations over a four-year period. Accordingly, it recommends various actions as well as unifying and innovative projects designed to satisfy the needs and concerns expressed by the different population segments consulted.

The process was primarily fuelled by the results of virtual meetings, interviews and surveys conducted among major borough stakeholders. Accordingly, municipal elected officials, directors and personnel including representatives of every department, local partners and the public were urged to get involved, from near or far, in this insight and deliberation initiative. A total of more than 500 individuals participated.

"Rather than halting Saint-Laurent's initiatives, the pandemic underscored the importance for our administration to conduct an even deeper and more inclusive deliberation process for the future of our borough with the individuals and groups it comprises. My colleagues on Council and I are proud to present the outcome of our efforts. Every axis, orientation, and action was carefully considered to ensure its justification with regard to the issues raised by the individuals who participated in this complex exercise. My wish is for the community to follow this game plan so that together, we can finalize the projects in progress."

Alan DeSousa, the Mayor of Saint-Laurent

"Enriching and engaging, this planning process enabled us to see ourselves in the future as a community that is inclusive, innovative and sustainable. Along these same lines, we have redefined our mission, vision, and values so they effectively mirror our positioning in a changing environment. I am certain that the Plan stratégique de Saint-Laurent will solidify our commitment to making our borough a place where people love to live, and where workers thrive."

Isabelle Bastien, the Director of the borough

To identify the issues and priorities in the strategic plan, the borough conducted a thorough analysis of its actual circumstances and its internal and external environments, including strengths, challenges and opportunities. Thanks to this meticulous approach, Saint-Laurent built its plan on a solid foundation to provide engaging and stimulating themes.

Accordingly, the five axes under the strategic plan are:

Axis 1: Make the protection of the environment a priority action springboard for the borough.

For the past two decades, Saint-Laurent has focused on green and innovative development initiatives on its territory. This orientation has secured its position as a sustainable development leader on Quebec's municipal scene. Today, the borough continues to project its willingness to protect the environment while acquiring plans and guides not only for tangibly fighting climate change, but also for protecting its biodiversity and preparing the community to transform into a sustainable green community.

These concepts are of paramount importance to Saint-Laurent's administration due to their ability to positively and concretely influence quality of life for the population. In fact, environmental protection comprises several facets, specifically ecological, social, economic, and cultural. By using this approach, Saint-Laurent hopes to achieve balance between all these elements while satisfying the needs of today's generations without compromising the ability of future generations to enjoy the same benefits.

Axis 2: Make Saint-Laurent an inclusive living environment where all communities are involved.

With close to 107,000 residents, Saint-Laurent presents as a cultural and social mosaic in the heart of Montréal. Its population diversity brings its share of challenges, but more importantly, opportunities to mingle and for harmonious cohabitation. To maintain this social cohesion, it is imperative to understand the needs and aspirations of the people to work together to build an engaged and inclusive community. It is with this introspective exercise that Saint-Laurent is striving to demonstrate innovation and leadership by creating a living environment that is open to the world.

Axis 3: Transform the urban framework to develop local neighbourhoods.

The sprawling Saint-Laurent territory is made up of sectors with very different profiles, each with its own personality. Nonetheless, these are all interconnected by a diverse urban framework. Saint-Laurent hopes to consolidate the bonds between its sectors while also adopting an overall sustainable development approach. To do so, it is essential that the facets relating to environmental protection be taken into consideration, and more importantly, those linked to economic and social development to create neighbourhoods that satisfy the changing needs of the community.

Axis 4: Promote sustainable transit to reduce dependence on personal vehicles.

With its tremendous growth that started in the mid 20th Century, Saint-Laurent has grown around the automobile and major highways following a trend that was the norm at the time. Several decades later, it has become clear that sustainable development is the solution when it comes to creating cities that are more resilient and welcoming. Accordingly, today Saint-Laurent is striving to offer access to greater mobility for all and to create engaging and safe multimodal experiences on its territory.

Axis 5: Develop a sustainable economy and promote access to local jobs for Saint-Laurent residents.

After a difficult year marked by a global pandemic, the economic recovery is a priority community project that must follow specific guidelines. Since more than 70% of Saint-Laurent's territory is made up of businesses, the arrondissement de Saint-Laurent has enacted innovative solutions that are economically viable. Accordingly, a collaboration and support strategy will be introduced to preserve dynamism and effervescence while encouraging local hiring.

These axes break down into 14 orientations and 59 actions. Spanning four years, the plan will be evaluated every year to remain relevant and adaptable to the prevailing context and the needs of the public and partners who are consulted.

About arrondissement de Saint-Laurent

A city founded in 1893, Saint-Laurent became one of the 19 boroughs of Montréal in 2002. Located in the north section of the island, arrondissement de Saint-Laurent is the largest borough, covering 42.8 square kilometres. Its population of more than 100,000 residents is among the most multicultural. Recognized as a "sustainable municipal territory" in 2019, Saint-Laurent takes sustainable development and environmental protection into account in all its decisions. The challenge here is even greater considering that more than 70% of the borough's territory is dedicated to industrial and commercial activities with over 4500 businesses and 110,000 jobs. It is also home to one of Quebec's biggest industrial and technological hubs. Already offering easy access to major highways and public transit, Saint-Laurent is preparing to open five new Réseau express métropolitain stations. What's more, with its two libraries, Centre des loisirs, modern Complexe sportif, arena, and some 50 parks, Saint-Laurent offers an extensive range of services in numerous fields such as culture, sports, and recreation. By doing so, the borough ensures a wonderful quality of life for families and a stimulating environment for businesses.

