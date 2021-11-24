Saint-Laurent adopts a $76.6 M budget and a Ten-Year Capital Investment Program valued at $96.2 M to implement its orientations

At the same meeting, for the second time, Council also adopted a Ten-Year Capital Investment Program. With a $92.6 M budget, as its name indicates, this plan spans a decade. At the end of this term, the different projects it includes will represent a total of $187 M in investments in the community. Covering 2022 to 2031, it offers greater flexibility in the completion of priority projects.

"Every budget is an exacting exercise completed jointly by all our divisions and with a focus on sound financial management. Since last year, our administration, as for every Saint-Laurent family, is facing additional financial pressure due to the pandemic. Accordingly, we need to absorb the purchase of materials relating to health measures and the increase in costs for services and equipment. I am therefore very satisfied that we have succeeded in putting the final touches on a budget that will in no way affect taxpayers, and what's more, by enlisting the resources required to successfully carry out our 2022-2025 Strategic Plan and 2121-2030 Emergency Climate Plan."

Alan DeSousa, the Mayor of Saint-Laurent

With respect to operating expenses, $11.5 M will be spent on general administration; $1.4 M on public security and $5.5 M on environmental health, which includes, for example, maintenance of the local waterworks and sewer systems. A total of $1.4 M will be spent on health and well-being; $5.9 M on planning, urban planning and development; and $31.8 M on recreation and culture, including parks maintenance. Last but not least, $19,1 M will be spent on transport, which includes roadwork and snow removal.

Distribution of main revenue sources :

Transfers from Ville de Montréal, including anticipated income from construction permits: $55,955,000

Revenue from local taxation: $14,283,000

Revenue from local fees: $5,113,700

allocation: $1,201,900

Total: $76,553,600

Distribution of main expenses per activity :

General administration: $11,479,600

Planning, urban planning and development: $5,885,200

Environmental health: $5,521,500

Recreation and culture: $31,786,400

Health and well-being: $1,442,600

Public security: $1,388,400

Transport: $19,049,900

Total: $76,553,600

Priority actions in 2022: operating budget and Ten-Year Investment Program

Continue planning in several parks including the replacement of swimming pool basins and the repair of sports fields.

Continue the creation of the Biodiversity Corridor, a 450-hectare infrastructure that will enable the public to cohabitate with nature.

Renovate the Centre préscolaire at the Centre des loisirs, which offers an extensive program of activities for its young clientele.

Restore Maison Robert-Bélanger, an old building attesting to the history of the community.

Overhaul of the Centre d'exposition Lethbridge at the Bibliothèque du Boisé.

at the Bibliothèque du Boisé. Completion of the project to create a cultural area in Vieux-Saint-Laurent.

Continue the LED conversion of decorative and sports floodlights in the parks.

Upgrade the dog parks.

The Saint-Laurent 2022 budget and 2022-2031 Capital Investment Program will be sent to Montréal Municipal Council for imminent adoption.

About arrondissement de Saint-Laurent

A city founded in 1893, Saint-Laurent became one of the 19 boroughs of Montréal in 2002. Located in the north section of the island, arrondissement de Saint-Laurent is the largest borough, covering 42.8 square kilometres. Its population of more than 100,000 residents is among the most multicultural. Recognized as a "sustainable municipal territory" in 2019, Saint-Laurent takes sustainable development and environmental protection into account in all its decisions. The challenge here is even greater considering that more than 70% of the borough's territory is dedicated to industrial and commercial activities with over 4500 businesses and 110,000 jobs. It is also home to one of Quebec's biggest industrial and technological hubs. Already offering easy access to major highways and public transit, Saint-Laurent is preparing to open five new Réseau express métropolitain stations. What's more, with its two libraries, Centre des loisirs, modern Complexe sportif, arena, and some 50 parks, Saint-Laurent offers an extensive range of services in numerous fields such as culture, sports, and recreation. By doing so, the borough ensures a wonderful quality of life for families and a stimulating environment for businesses.

