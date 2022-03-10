Financial assistance for the use of fuel-free landscaping equipment

In order to encourage the use of fuel-free landscaping equipment, whether electric, battery-powered or manual, residents may receive a before-tax refund of up to $200, equivalent to 50% of the total bill for the purchase of an environmentally- friendly lawn mower, lawn edger, leaf blower or snow blower.

To dispose of old fuel-powered equipment in a responsible way, just drop it off at any time at the Écocentre Saint-Laurent located at 3535 rue Sartelon, H4R 1E6.

Financial assistance for the use of environmentally-friendly household equipment

Saint-Laurent also encourages residents to purchase environmentally-friendly household equipment for inside or outside their home. Eligible products include backyard composters, worm composters, electronic thermostats, light dimmers, motion sensors, LED light bulbs, caulking for doors, windows and roofs as well as solar panels and lamps. Residents will receive a refund of 50% of the total bill for the equipment, up to a maximum of $125 before tax.

2021-2030 Climate emergency plan

Note that these programs are in addition to those adopted last fall for sustainable personal hygiene products, including baby diapers and emergency preparedness kits. Available to all residents, these financial assistance programs meet the objectives of Saint-Laurent's 2021-2030 Climate emergency plan (PUC), which aims to implement initiatives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions produced on Saint-Laurent territory and increase the community's resilience to climate change.

About the borough of Saint-Laurent

A city founded in 1893, Saint-Laurent became one of the 19 boroughs of Montréal in 2002. Located in the north section of the island, arrondissement de Saint-Laurent is the largest borough, covering 42.8 square kilometres. Its population of more than 100,000 residents is among the most multicultural. Recognized as a "sustainable municipal territory" in 2019, Saint-Laurent takes sustainable development and environmental protection into account in all its decisions. The challenge here is even greater considering that more than 70% of the borough's territory is dedicated to industrial and commercial activities with over 4500 businesses and 110,000 jobs. It is also home to one of Quebec's biggest industrial and technological hubs. Already offering easy access to major highways and public transit, Saint-Laurent is preparing to open five new Réseau express métropolitain stations. What's more, with its two libraries, Centre des loisirs, modern Complexe sportif, arena, and some 50 parks, Saint-Laurent offers an extensive range of services in numerous fields such as culture, sports, and recreation. By doing so, Saint-Laurent ensures a wonderful quality of life for families and a stimulating environment for businesses.

