Saint-Laurent Adds New Financial Assistance Programs to Reduce Waste and Increase Resilience Against Climate Change

In taking this initiative, Saint-Laurent is the first borough in Montréal to offer financial assistance for the purchase of emergency preparedness kits, which are designed to raise awareness among residents about the importance of having the necessary equipment to deal with a natural disaster.

These financial assistance programs are in addition to the environmentally-friendly cloth baby diapers funded by the borough since 2016.

Available to all residents, these programs meet the objectives of Arrondissement de Saint-Laurent's 2021-2030 Climate emergency plan, which aims to implement initiatives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions produced on Saint-Laurent territory and to increase the community's resilience.

Quote

"We are proud to present these new programs that will provide each and every recipient with an opportunity to do their part to preserve the environment and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. With the implementation of these financial incentives, we also want to encourage Saint-Laurent residents to adopt healthy eco-responsible habits by opting for reusable products. Moreover, as we have noticed in the last few years, emergency situations are on the rise throughout the world. So it is important that in these extreme cases, everyone can ensure their own safety and that of their family with the help of an emergency preparedness kit."

Alan DeSousa, Mayor of Saint-Laurent

Details of the programs



Financial assistance for

the purchase of

sustainable feminine

hygiene products Financial assistance

for the purchase of

environmentally-friendly

hygiene products Financial assistance

for the purchase of an

emergency

preparedness kit Eligible products menstrual cups

washable menstrual panties

washable sanitary napkins

washable inserts Washable

underwear for urinary

leakage and incontinence

Waterproof bags

for washable and

sustainable hygiene

products

Washable inserts

Training pants

(ages 12 months and over)

Washable diapers

(adults) Emergency preparedness kit: for home

for car Financial assistance offered 50% of the total bill, up to

a maximum of $75 before

tax, per person 50% of the total bill, up to a

maximum of $75 before tax,

per person 50% of the total bill, up

to a maximum of $125,

before tax, for the

purchase of an

emergency kit for home

or a road safety kit for a

car: one per address

Higher amounts of financial assistance are offered to low-income families.

Related link

To obtain more information on the programs or to submit an application: montreal.ca/en/saint-laurent

Context

The urgency to act

According to data from the Groupe de recommandations et d'actions pour un meilleur environnement (GRAME), in Montréal alone, nearly 1422 tons of personal hygiene products end up in landfill sites each year. Made of various plastic materials, these disposable protection products can contain 20-30 chemicals, making them non-recyclable and non-compostable. It is estimated that these products will take approximately 450 years to completely decompose. It is therefore essential to avoid the use of this type of product in order to reduce the amount of waste material sent to landfill sites and, consequently, greenhouse gas emissions as well.

At the same time, for decades, scientific reports from recognized national and international organizations have been sounding the alarm about the emergencies caused by climate change, including average temperature increases, droughts, extreme heat, heavy rains, floods and destructive storms.

It is estimated that the consequences will be severe on the environment and the economy as well as on the health and safety of populations. As it had already done with the Rendez-vous de l'écocitoyen in October 2019, Arrondissement de Saint-Laurent continues to educate residents about this issue and encourage them to go beyond awareness of this new reality to prepare for any eventuality, even in urban areas.

About the borough of Saint-Laurent

A city established in 1893, Saint-Laurent became one of Montréal's 19 boroughs in 2002. Located north of the island of Montréal, Saint-Laurent is the largest borough of all, with its 42.8 square kilometres. Its population of over 100,000 is one of the most multicultural. With the borough having become a "sustainable municipal territory" in 2019, its Administration places sustainable development—and environment protection, in particular—at the heart of all its decisions: a challenge that is all the greater since more than 70% of its territory is devoted to industrial and commercial activities, with over 4500 companies and 110,000 jobs. In fact, it is home to one of Québec's main industrial and technological hubs. Already boasting great accessibility to the main highways and public transit, Saint-Laurent is getting ready to welcome 5 train stations within the new Réseau express métropolitain (REM) light rail network. And last but not least, with Saint-Laurent's two libraries, its Centre des loisirs (recreation centre), its modern Complexe sportif, its arena and some 50 parks, a wide range of services are offered in many areas of activity, such as culture, sports and recreation. In this way, Saint-Laurent's Administration ensures a high quality of life for families living in the borough as well as a stimulating environment for businesses.

Source: Macarena Lobos, chargée de communications, Direction d'arrondissement, Division des communications et des relations avec les citoyens, [email protected]

SOURCE Ville de Montréal - Arrondissement de Saint-Laurent

For further information: Marc-Olivier Fritsch, Media lines: 438 368-3318 or 514 229-1673, [email protected]

Related Links

https://montreal.ca/saint-laurent

