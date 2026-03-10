MONTRÉAL, March 10, 2026 /CNW/ - Sagard Real Estate (SRE), a leading U.S.-based real estate investment advisor and subsidiary of Sagard, a global multi-strategy alternative asset management firm, and La Caisse (formerly CDPQ), a global investment group, today announced the launch of a new partnership focused on an Industrial Outdoor Storage (IOS) strategy across major U.S. infill markets, with an initial target gross asset value of CAD 490M (USD 360M) and the option to scale the partnership through further commitments.

This partnership between two major Québec organizations will deploy an IOS strategy focused on key U.S. seaport markets where strong tenant demand is driven by proximity to major ports, population centers, and trade infrastructure. Priority markets include Southern California, greater New York City/northern New Jersey, the San Francisco Bay Area, Houston, and the Baltimore/Washington, D.C., metropolitan area.

"Our partnership with Sagard enables us to create a dedicated IOS platform that strengthens our real estate portfolio construction strategy through diversification into alternative sectors," said Rana Ghorayeb, Executive Vice-President and Head of Real Estate at La Caisse. "IOS is a critical supply chain asset class, benefiting from strong structural tailwinds--e-commerce growth, global trade, and nearshoring. By leveraging Sagard's fully integrated regional teams and proven off-market sourcing capabilities, we gain privileged access to high-quality opportunities."

"We are proud to partner with La Caisse on this new IOS strategy. Our teams have worked closely to define the markets, lifecycle, and we look forward to executing on this together," said Mark Bigarel, President of Sagard Real Estate. "This partnership brings together two like-minded organizations with aligned values and complementary strengths. With La Caisse's scale and long-term vision, combined with our operator-driven expertise, we are well-positioned to capture compelling opportunities in markets with strong fundamentals and durable demand drivers."

The partnership has closed its first acquisition, an IOS investment in the highly infill Meadowlands sub-market, serving the greater New York City area. The location of the fully leased operational hub offers strong connectivity to Manhattan and the Port of New York and New Jersey, supporting long-term structural demand.

"Our IOS program focuses on some of the most strategically important U.S. logistics and trade markets, and this first closing directly advances our investment objectives," said Chad Messer, Deputy CIO and Portfolio Manager, Sagard Real Estate. "With limited supply and high demand for well-located outdoor storage facilities near major seaports and population hubs, we believe this strategy is uniquely positioned to generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns through disciplined sourcing, value creation, and active management."

The partnership affirms Sagard Real Estate and La Caisse's commitment to advancing IOS across major U.S. port and population-center markets, establishing a scalable platform supported by long-term capital and durable demand fundamentals.

ABOUT SAGARD REAL ESTATE

Sagard Real Estate is a real estate investment advisor and operator providing investment management services throughout the U.S., including portfolio management, acquisitions, debt origination, asset management, development, and property management for investors. With US$6.0 billion in assets under management, Sagard Real Estate offers commercial real estate investment strategies through separate accounts and commingled funds. Founded in 1997, the firm is headquartered in Denver and maintains regional investment offices in New York City, Charlotte, Austin, Los Angeles, and San Francisco metro areas. Sagard Real Estate is a part of Sagard, a multi-strategy alternative asset management firm. For more information, visit www.sagard.com/realestate or follow us on LinkedIn.



ABOUT SAGARD

Sagard is a global multi-strategy alternative asset management firm with more than US$33B under management1, 190 portfolio companies, and 440 professionals.

We invest in venture capital, private equity, private credit, and real estate. We deliver flexible capital, an entrepreneurial culture, and a global network of investors, commercial partners, advisors, and value creation experts. Our dynamic and supportive ecosystem gives our partners the advantage they need to learn, grow and win at every stage. The firm has offices in Canada, the United States, Europe and the Middle East.

For more information, visit www.sagard.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

1As of September 30, 2025

ABOUT LA CAISSE

At La Caisse, formerly CDPQ, we have invested for 60 years with a dual mandate: generate optimal long–term returns for our 48 depositors, who represent over 6 million Quebecers, while contributing to Québec's economic development.

As a global investment group, we are active in the major financial markets, private equity, infrastructure, real estate and private credit. As at December 31, 2025, La Caisse's net assets totalled CAD 517 billion. For more information, visit lacaisse.com or consult our LinkedIn or Instagram pages.

La Caisse is a registered trademark of Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec that is protected in Canada and other jurisdictions and licensed for use by its subsidiaries.

