The transaction marks Ontario Teachers' first industrial acquisition in the U.S. and the launch of a new partnership with Sagard Real Estate

TORONTO, Sept. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Sagard Real Estate, a leading U.S.-based real estate investment advisor, and subsidiary of Sagard, a multi-strategy alternative asset management firm with US$32B+ of AUM, and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan ("Ontario Teachers'"), have completed the acquisition of a 163,402 square-foot industrial facility in Southeast Houston. The facility is located within Houston's premier submarket and offers immediate access to Beltway 8, Highway 225, and proximity to the Port of Houston's busiest container terminals, ensuring strong regional connectivity.

The acquisition marks the inaugural transaction under a new partnership between Sagard Real Estate and Ontario Teachers'. The partnership is structured to ensure alignment between both firms through a flexible, institutional investment approach. It will focus on value-add industrial opportunities across major U.S. markets and reflects both institutions' conviction in the fundamentals of the industrial sector and their shared commitment to building scalable, strategic partnerships. The approach is also rooted in active asset management, strategic capital improvement, and value creation.

"We are excited to partner with Ontario Teachers' on this new U.S. industrial initiative," said Mark Bigarel, COO & Head of Investments at Sagard Real Estate. "This relationship brings together two institutions with aligned values, a disciplined investment philosophy, and a shared perspective on opportunity in the industrial sector. We view this as the right time to initiate a strategy focused on lasting value creation in a sector supported by enduring demand drivers."

"As we look to expand in the U.S. industrial sector, this investment fits well with our long-term, global strategy. We also believe that, with the underlying market dynamics, this asset provides long-term growth potential," said Karl Kreppner, Senior Managing Director, Real Estate, Ontario Teachers'. "We are pleased to be working with Sagard—a partner with deep sector expertise and an operator mindset—and we are looking ahead to identifying and collaborating on future opportunities."

About Ontario Teachers'

Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board (Ontario Teachers') is a global investor with net assets of $269.6 billion as at June 30, 2025. Ontario Teachers' is a fully funded defined benefit pension plan, and it invests in a broad array of asset classes to deliver retirement security for 343,000 working members and pensioners. For more information, visit otpp.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

About Sagard Real Estate

Sagard Real Estate is a real estate investment advisor and operator providing investment management services throughout the U.S., including portfolio management, acquisitions, debt origination, asset management, development, and property management for investors. With US$5.2 billion in assets under management, Sagard Real Estate offers commercial real estate investment strategies through separate accounts and commingled funds. Founded in 1997, the firm is headquartered in Denver and maintains regional investment offices in New York City, Charlotte, Austin, Los Angeles, and San Francisco metro areas. Sagard Real Estate is a part of Sagard, a multi-strategy alternative asset management firm. For more information, visit www.sagard.com/realestate or follow us on LinkedIn .

About Sagard

Sagard is a global multi-strategy alternative asset management firm with more than US$32B under management, 190 portfolio companies, and 440 professionals.

We invest in venture capital, private equity, private credit, and real estate. We deliver flexible capital, an entrepreneurial culture, and a global network of investors, commercial partners, advisors, and value creation experts. Our dynamic and supportive ecosystem gives our partners the advantage they need to learn, grow and win at every stage. The firm has offices in Canada, the United States, Europe and the Middle East.

For more information, visit www.sagard.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

SOURCE Sagard

