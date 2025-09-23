MONTREAL and GENEVA, Sept. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Sagard, a global alternative asset manager, and Unigestion, a European middle market private equity firm, announced the combination of their private equity platforms, creating a global leader in middle market private equity investment solutions. The new platform will manage over $23 billion USD in private equity assets1 and will offer a greatly enhanced geographical reach and product scope, delivering bespoke and scalable private equity solutions across primaries, secondaries and co-investments to institutional and high net worth investors. As a result of this combination, Sagard will manage approximately $44 billion USD in assets1 post-closing.

Unigestion's non-private equity businesses are excluded from the transaction and Sagard's other direct private equity strategies based in France and Canada will continue to be managed separately.

Unigestion brings a long track record of delivering private equity solutions to institutions, family offices, and other sophisticated investors through both customized mandates and commingled funds. The combination will leverage Unigestion's distinctive strengths, including its entrepreneurial culture, bespoke investment approach, and client-centric model, while benefiting from Sagard's broader global network and multi-strategy capabilities.

"Unigestion, a firm with a long and successful history under the leadership of Bernard Sabrier, and a culture that is highly aligned with Sagard's, brings deep investment expertise, strong investor relationships and formidable investment discipline," said Paul Desmarais III, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sagard. "Unigestion's track record of building deep client relationships by crafting customized private equity programs makes them a natural partner for Sagard as we take this next step toward becoming a global leader in the middle market."

"This combination paves the way for a new growth chapter and will be first and foremost beneficial to our LPs. Sagard's values and long-term orientation align closely with ours," said Bernard Sabrier, Group Chairman of Unigestion. "It allows us to remain true to the entrepreneurial DNA and client focus that define Unigestion, while positioning us for long-term growth within a broader global firm." Bernard Sabrier, who has led Unigestion's strategic development over multiple decades, will be the Chairman of the new private equity platform and will join Sagard's Board as Vice Chairman, reinforcing long-term alignment and continuity as the two firms unite. The FAMSA foundation which he chairs will become a significant shareholder of Sagard.

Jonathan Tétrault, Managing Partner at Sagard, will become CEO of the platform combining private equity primaries, secondaries and co-investment activities. "This partnership will considerably accelerate our journey to become a global leader in middle market private equity. It also marks a key milestone in our strategic expansion across both Europe and Asia. I look forward to working with Christophe de Dardel and Mark Zünd, who will continue to lead Unigestion's private equity business, in building out our combined platform," he said.

The transaction is expected to close in early 2026, pending regulatory approvals. UBS acted as exclusive financial advisor to Unigestion and Lenz & Staehelin acted as legal counsel to the Unigestion Private Equity Holding SA shareholders in this transaction. PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (PwC) acted as financial due diligence advisor, Deloitte LLP acted as tax advisor, and McDermott Will & Schulte, Schellenberg Wittmer Ltd, and Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP acted as legal advisors to Sagard in this transaction.

About Unigestion

Unigestion Private Equity's award-winning team manages over $12.5 billion USD2 in assets under management and offers four key private equity strategies focused on secondaries, directs, emerging managers and climate impact. The team seeks to invest in the leaders of tomorrow, selecting exciting, hard-to-access companies with resilient profiles across five themes – supply chain efficiency, resilient infrastructure, future of work, healthcare performance and consumer evolution.

www.unigestion.com

About Sagard

Sagard is a global multi-strategy alternative asset management firm with more than $32 billion USD1 in assets under management, 190 portfolio companies, and 400 professionals.

We invest in venture capital, private equity, private credit, and real estate. We deliver flexible capital, an entrepreneurial culture, and a global network of investors, commercial partners, advisors, and value creation experts. Our dynamic and supportive ecosystem gives our partners the advantage they need to learn, grow and win at every stage. The firm has offices in Canada, the United States, Europe and the Middle East.

www.sagard.com

Disclaimer

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which reflect current expectations but involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may vary significantly. Sagard disclaims any obligation to update these statements unless required by law.

Notes

1 As of June 30, 2025. 2 As of August 31, 2025.

