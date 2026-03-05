MONTRÉAL, March 5, 2026 /CNW/ - La Caisse, a global investment group, and Cologix, a network-neutral interconnection and hyperscale edge data centre company in North America, announce today they have concluded an agreement for a CAD 240 million senior financing for Cologix's Montréal MTL8 colocation data centre. Construction of the structure and building envelope are completed, and the AI-ready data centre is in service. La Caisse has provided the entirety of the debt financing to support Cologix's continued investment in the site.

Located in Technoparc Montréal, a major aerospace and technological hub situated near the Montréal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport, the MTL8 facility will deliver 21 MW of capacity and is powered by hydroelectricity. It integrates with Cologix's dense interconnection network across its 11 other Montréal facilities. In 2025, the MTL8 data centre achieved LEED® Gold certification, confirming its sustainability features meet the highest green building standards, and making it one of the first facilities of its kind to earn this distinction.

"For close to a decade, we've invested in high-quality digital infrastructure assets that deliver long-term value, supported by strong fundamentals and growing demand for hyperscale capacity and computing power," said Jérôme Marquis, Managing Director and Head of Private Credit, La Caisse. "Our partnership with Cologix began in 2021, and since then, the company has reinforced its leadership across Canada and in Québec. This third investment reflects our conviction in scalable digital infrastructure platforms that enable businesses and communities to thrive."

"Canada has always been a core market for Cologix and this partnership reinforces our continued commitment to investing in critical digital infrastructure across the country," said Scott Schneider, Chief Financial Officer of Cologix. "We have a strong, longstanding relationship with La Caisse, built on shared priorities around responsible growth, long-term value creation and supporting the growing needs of customers and communities. Together, this partnership positions us well to continue scaling infrastructure in Canada in a thoughtful, sustainable way as demand for cloud, AI and interconnected services continues to grow."

ABOUT COLOGIX

Cologix powers digital infrastructure with 45+ hyperscale edge data centers and interconnection hubs across 13 North American markets, providing high-density, ultra-low latency solutions for cloud providers, carriers and enterprises. With AI-ready, industry-leading facilities, Cologix offers scalable, flexible and sustainable data center options to help its customers accelerate their business at the digital edge. Cologix provides extensive physical and virtual connections, including Access Marketplace, where customers gain fast, reliable and self-service provisioning for on-demand connectivity. For more information, visit cologix.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

ABOUT LA CAISSE

At La Caisse, formerly CDPQ, we have invested for 60 years with a dual mandate: generate optimal long–term returns for our 48 depositors, who represent over 6 million Quebecers, while contributing to Québec's economic development.

As a global investment group, we are active in the major financial markets, private equity, infrastructure, real estate and private credit. As at December 31, 2025, La Caisse's net assets totalled CAD 517 billion. For more information, visit lacaisse.com or consult our LinkedIn or Instagram pages.

La Caisse is a registered trademark of Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec that is protected in Canada and other jurisdictions and licensed for use by its subsidiaries.

