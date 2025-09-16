Firm announces next phase of leadership evolution, elevating key executives to drive growth, innovation, and investor success

DENVER, Sept. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Sagard Real Estate , a leading U.S.-based real estate investment advisor and subsidiary of Sagard, a multi-strategy alternative asset management firm with U.S.$32 billion of AUM, today announced a series of leadership appointments that mark the next stage in the evolution of its platform. Reflecting thoughtful succession planning and the depth of talent across the organization, these appointments reinforce Sagard Real Estate's commitment to continuity, innovation, and long-term growth.

Rick Stone will continue to serve as Chief Executive Officer, providing strategic direction and overseeing the firm's continued expansion. Building on his close partnership with Stone, Mark Bigarel has been promoted to President of Sagard Real Estate, where he will lead day-to-day operations, deepen investor and partner relationships, and help shape and execute the firm's growth strategy.

Alongside this leadership pairing, Jay Alexander will continue as Chief Investment Officer while taking on the additional responsibilities of Senior Advisor, with a focus on advancing the firm's initiatives in real estate alternatives and mentoring the next generation of professionals. John Maurer will also continue in his role as Head of U.S. Real Estate Equity, guiding Sagard Real Estate's equity funds and separate accounts while contributing to cross-functional mentorship and strategic initiatives.

Together, this leadership team embodies Sagard Real Estate's founding principles: disciplined execution, strong investor alignment, and a focus on long-term value creation. The appointments represent a natural progression that reflects both the maturity of the platform and the firm's confidence in its leadership bench.

"Sagard Real Estate has entered an important stage of growth and scale, and these leadership appointments reflect the strength of our team and the depth of talent we have cultivated," said Rick Stone, Chief Executive Officer of Sagard Real Estate. "I am proud to continue working alongside Mark, Jay, John, and our broader team as we expand our platform, innovate in real estate alternatives, and deliver long-term value for our investors and partners."

"I am honored to step into the role of President and continue building upon the platform we have created," said Mark Bigarel, President of Sagard Real Estate. "Our success has always been rooted in disciplined execution, trusted relationships, and a willingness to adapt to new opportunities across the real estate landscape. I look forward to driving growth and innovation with Rick, Jay, John, and our entire team."

"Sagard Real Estate has consistently demonstrated the strength of its leadership and the clarity of its strategy," said Paul Desmarais III, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sagard. "These appointments are a testament to thoughtful succession planning and our long-term commitment to building a best-in-class platform that delivers for investors while cultivating the next generation of leaders."

About Sagard Real Estate

Sagard Real Estate is a real estate investment advisor and operator providing investment management services throughout the U.S., including portfolio management, acquisitions, debt origination, asset management, development, and property management for investors. With U.S. $5.2 billion in assets under management, Sagard Real Estate offers commercial real estate investment strategies through separate accounts and commingled funds. Founded in 1997, the firm is headquartered in Denver and maintains regional investment offices in New York City, Charlotte, Austin, Los Angeles, and San Francisco metro areas. Sagard Real Estate is a part of Sagard, a multi-strategy alternative asset management firm. For more information, visit www.sagard.com/realestate or follow us on LinkedIn .

About Sagard

Sagard is a global multi-strategy alternative asset management firm with more than U.S. $32 billion assets under management, 190 portfolio companies, and 440 professionals. We invest in venture capital, private equity, private credit, and real estate. We deliver flexible capital, an entrepreneurial culture, and a global network of investors, commercial partners, advisors, and value creation experts. Our dynamic and supportive ecosystem gives our partners the advantage they need to learn, grow and win at every stage. The firm has offices in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.sagard.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

