FSRA outlines how mortgage administrators must comply with financial reporting requirements

TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) is taking action to ensure mortgage administrators are protecting the funds and investments they handle for investors and lenders.

Today, FSRA is issuing final guidance that explains how mortgage administrators must comply with financial reporting requirements.

"Mortgage administrators play the crucial role of handling people's funds and investments, and we want to ensure that borrower and investor funds are protected," said Huston Loke, Executive Vice President, Market Conduct at FSRA. "The guidance we are releasing today aims to reduce the risk of funds and investments being misplaced, stolen, or otherwise treated improperly."

The guidance will help ensure:

administrators file the required statements and auditor's reports on time

the auditor's report is certified by a licensed public accountant

the auditor's Reasonable Assurance report on compliance with legislation is in a form approved by the CEO and addresses all the required areas of compliance

FSRA is releasing the Guidance, effective November 27, 2023, as part of its enhanced supervision of mortgage administrators, whose practices were identified as a key area of focus in FSRA's 2023-24 Mortgage Brokering Sector Supervision Plan.

FSRA appreciates the feedback it has received during our consultation process. We have updated the final guidance to provide a transition period for reasonable assurance reports which will be issued for the fiscal year ending after December 31, 2024. For these reports to be in a form approved by FSRA, they will need to cover expanded requirements under O. Reg. 189/08.

Learn More

FSRA continues to work on behalf of all stakeholders, including consumers, to ensure financial safety, fairness, and choice for everyone. Learn more at www.fsrao.ca.

Links

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES:

Russ Courtney

Sr. Manager, Media Relations, Social Media and Issues Management

Financial Services Regulatory Authority

C: 437-225-8551

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario