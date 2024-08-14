Rural hospitals across the province receive support from Saskatchewan Blue Cross

SASKATOON, SK, Aug. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Saskatchewan Blue Cross is once again proud to support rural hospitals across Saskatchewan with $34,100 in funding for essential healthcare equipment.

Rural hospitals are invited annually to submit applications for health initiatives, including small projects and equipment purchases, as part of Saskatchewan Blue Cross' Community Investment Program.

Boreal Healthcare Foundation patient lift. (CNW Group/Saskatchewan Blue Cross)

"Supporting rural hospitals in our province is crucial to improving the overall health and well-being of the people of Saskatchewan," said Kelly Wilson, President and CEO of Saskatchewan Blue Cross. "These essential pieces of healthcare equipment allow doctors, nurses and hospital staff to continue to provide exceptional care to residents in their communities."

Funding for this round of donations includes:

Biggar and District Health Services Foundation Inc. - $5,000 for an emergency pediatric crash cart.

and District Health Services Foundation Inc. - for an emergency pediatric crash cart. Alex Ositis Foundation Inc. - $4,995 for an Alaris PK Syringe Pump.

for an Alaris PK Syringe Pump. Grenfell District Health Foundation - $6,000 for a new microscope.

for a new microscope. Boreal Health Foundation - $7,000 for a lifting tool for patients.

for a lifting tool for patients. Moose Jaw Health Foundation - $9,500 for a pediatric bed.

for a pediatric bed. North Central Health Care Foundation - $1,600 for two wheelchairs.

"Saskatchewan Blue Cross is excited to say this is just the beginning," continued Wilson. "We look forward to announcing further support for rural hospitals later this year."

"There are many factors that go into a successful emergency resuscitation, but having tools and equipment organized and available for immediate use is one of those very important factors," said Carla May, R.N. at Biggar Health Centre. "The Pediatric Crash Cart is just that. It will keep the resuscitation equipment organized and accessible instantly. I know it will be an important piece that will serve our community and the children of our community going forward."

"Upgrading to a modern microscope will significantly enhance healthcare services at Grenfell Health Centre," said Fran Neuls, secretary at Grenfell District Health Foundation. "This improvement will streamline workflows, boost diagnostic accuracy and increase technician satisfaction. It will also enable accurate treatment decisions, leading to better health outcomes and greater community trust. We extend our heartfelt thanks to Saskatchewan Blue Cross for supporting rural healthcare health foundations."

"This lift will aid patients who cannot toilet and bathe themselves by helping them reach the necessary facilities safely and comfortably," said Mickey MacGillivray, Philanthropy Advisor at Boreal Healthcare Foundation. "It will also help alleviate the physical strain on staff, allowing them to focus more on patient care than the physical challenges of lifting and moving patients."

"Thanks to the incredibly generous donation from Saskatchewan Blue Cross for a new pediatric bed, medical professionals can now provide a more comfortable and reassuring experience for our young patients," said Kelly McElree, Executive Director of Moose Jaw Health Foundation. "The Moose Jaw Health Foundation is deeply grateful for Saskatchewan Blue Cross' unwavering support and commitment to the health and well-being of our community's children, creating a brighter, healthier future for our youngest patients."

"We are so pleased to receive word that Saskatchewan Blue Cross will be able to fulfill our request for funding of two wheelchairs to be used in Nirvana Assisted Living and Melfort Homecare," said Peggy George, S.V.M at North Central Health Care Foundation. "As equipment wears, we strive to keep them updated for the safety of the clients and families in need. We greatly appreciate this valuable donation."

Learn more about the Saskatchewan Blue Cross Community Investment Program by visiting sk.bluecross.ca/community.

Media contact: Cheryl de Villiers, Director, Marketing and External Affairs, 306.260.1147, [email protected]