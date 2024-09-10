Breast cancer continues to be the most diagnosed cancer among women in Canada. Join your community this October to raise vital funds for breast cancer research and support programs.

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) and CIBC invite people in Canada to come together and make a difference for those impacted by breast cancer at the 33rd annual Canadian Cancer Society CIBC Run for the Cure on Sunday, October 6, 2024.

CIBC Run for the Cure is Canada's largest single-day, volunteer-led initiative in support of the breast cancer cause, taking place in 53 communities across the country. Over the last three decades, the event has raised vital funds for world-leading research and support programs that make a real, lasting difference for people experiencing breast cancer.

"Breast cancer affects all of us. On average, 84 Canadian women are diagnosed with breast cancer each day," says Laurie Benner, Interim Vice President of Signature Programs, Canadian Cancer Society. "We know life-changing progress is possible when we work together. At the CIBC Run for the Cure, families, coworkers and communities across Canada play a powerful role in helping people experiencing breast cancer live longer, fuller lives."

In 2023, 50,000 Canadians came together to participate in the Run, raising $14.5 million for promising research on the cancer continuum including prevention, diagnosis and treatment, as well as a national compassionate support system. The Canadian Cancer Society's support programs include travel to treatment, accommodation, free wig services, a toll-free helpline and reliable cancer information.

"Raising over $62 million to date for breast cancer research and support programs through the Run over the last 33 years, CIBC has helped Canadian Cancer Society change the landscape of breast cancer in Canada and we look forward to continuing to make an impact this year," says Anna Goncalves, Senior Vice-President, HR Advisory, Workforce Transformation & Leadership, CIBC. "Team CIBC includes thousands of passionate team members, friends, family, and clients who donate, fundraise, and participate in the Run each year from coast-to-coast-to-coast to demonstrate their commitment to the breast cancer cause."

Run Day is an impactful and moving opportunity for those living with breast cancer, supporters, and those who have lost loved ones to come together at a vibrant event with one important shared goal - to change the future of breast cancer.

"I have proudly participated in the Run for about 20 years, and every year I feel like I'm doing my part. It feels more meaningful now than ever," says Coral Swaby, a CIBC team member who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018. "It's a powerful reminder that there is a community of people behind me – and every Canadian impacted by breast cancer."

The Run is a major contributor to breast cancer research in Canada. Over the last 5 years, CCS has invested $61.4 million in breast cancer research projects and support programs nationwide. Today, the 5-year breast cancer survival rate continues to improve with 89% of women and 82% of men surviving at least five years past their diagnosis. Since its peak in 1986, the breast cancer death rate in women has been nearly cut in half.

The 33rd annual Canadian Cancer Society CIBC Run for the Cure is open to everyone. Participants can register to run or walk a 5-kilometre or 1-kilometre route at 53 Run sites across the country. Visit cibcrunforthecure.com to register or donate today.

