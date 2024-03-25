MONTREAL, March 25, 2024 /CNW/ - This weekend marked the completion of the skybridge installation linking Royalmount to the De la Savane metro station, as the last two segments of the overpass were integrated into their structural foundations. This exceptional and fully privately financed project will be accessible to all Montrealers as soon as this summer as part of Royalmount's commitment to transforming and encouraging sustainable active mobility.

Overlooking the Decarie Expressway, the 200-meter-long skybridge is an engineering masterpiece, embodying Royalmount's commitment to connecting the community, facilitating active mobility, and innovating sustainable infrastructure. Royalmount aims to be the very first 100% carbon-neutral mixed-use project in America, and the first LEED Gold-certified shopping center in Canada.

"The skybridge is aligned with Royalmount's values and vision for sustainable development. It's one of the responsible, forward-thinking gestures we're making for the community and future generations. I'm a firm believer in a greener, more eco-responsible society, and this bridge embodies that commitment," says Andrew Lutfy, Co-owner of Royalmount & CEO of Carbonleo.

"We are committed to shaping a sustainable future for Montreal. Linking the east and west sides of the city, the skybridge will be a symbol of connectivity for the city's residents. Aligned with international best practices, it embodies our vision of transforming the city for its communities," emphasizes Claude Marcotte, Executive Vice-President and Partner at Carbonleo.

"This skybridge is a historic offer for citizens. Originally recommended in the 2019 Namur-De La Savane report, it will help alleviate congestion in this area, offering an alternative to driving alone and increasing use of the De la Savane metro station. Private financing is a great example of how a partnership like this can open up a world of possibilities for developing more sustainable transport," explains Florence Junca-Adenot, Associate Professor in the Department of Urban Studies and Tourism at l'Université du Québec à Montréal and president of the Namur-De la Savane 2019 report.

The skybridge in numbers

The skybridge was designed in close collaboration with the Minister of Transport and Sustainable Mobility, the City of Montreal and Mont-Royal, and the STM, and required the collaboration of a number of engineering and architectural experts, in addition to an investment of some $50 million in private funds. One of the main aims of the project is to open up this vital part of the metropolis, which handles some 360,000 vehicles a day. The skybridge, adjacent to the De la Savane metro station, will also facilitate access for people with reduced mobility.

About Royalmount

Royalmount is a new Montreal destination located in the heart of midtown, where connectivity, creativity, and sustainability meet and thrive. The district will be the first 100% carbon-neutral mixed-use development in the Americas, as well as the largest LEED Gold retail project in Canada. From summer 2024, Royalmount will be accessible year-round from the De la Savane metro station via a covered skybridge. Conceived by real estate development and management Company, Carbonleo, Royalmount aims to bring the best brands, experiences, and offerings to the Quebec market. The first phase will consist of an 824,000 sq ft, two-level retail and lifestyle complex. lt will feature retailers, restaurants, experiential attractions, an elevated linear park as well as a 1.8-hectare urban park.

For more information on Royalmount, visit www.royalmount.com

About Carbonleo

Carbonleo is a privately-held Quebec real estate development and management company, instigating a progressive, human-centered approach with a strong focus on experience. Inspired by leading designers and international best practices, Carbonleo's highly experienced team develops real estate projects that meet the aspirations of today's and tomorrow's generations. Building on the success of its previous mixed-use projects, Carbonleo remains committed to revitalizing Montreal by creating a range of promising, remarkable, high-value-added projects that integrate harmoniously with the neighborhoods in which they emerge. Founded in 2012, the company has more than 170 employees and counts several major projects to its credit, including Quartier DIX30, Royalmount and the Four Seasons Montreal Hotel and Private Residences.

For more information on Carbonleo, visit www.carbonleo.com

