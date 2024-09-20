1 oz. gold bullion coins, sourced and refined under the industry's strictest segregation protocols. The 2024 $50 1 oz. 99.99% Pure Gold Maple Leaf Single Mine bullion coin is entirely composed of gold from Canadian mining giant Agnico Eagle's Detour Lake mine in Northern Ontario. This special gold bullion coin is now available at select Costco stores across Canada, as well as online at www.costco.ca.

"The Royal Canadian Mint is known worldwide for its refining prowess and innovation, as well as its robust environmental, social and governance practices. We are proud to once more showcase the purity and responsibility of our Gold Maple Leaf bullion coin by partnering with Agnico Eagle's Detour Lake mine to issue our newest Single Mine GML coin," said Marie Lemay, President and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint.

The reverse of the Mint's newest single mined pure gold coin features Walter Ott's detailed engraving of a Sugar Maple leaf, the hallmark of the Mint's Maple Leaf family of bullion coins. This central design is also surrounded by an array of precisely machined radial lines. Beneath it appears a micro-engraved maple leaf-shaped security mark containing the engraving of the number "24", only visible under magnification, to denote the coin's year of issue. Adjacent to the security feature is a privy mark of a hand cradling a globe, symbolizing the single-source origin of the coin's 99.99% pure gold. The coin is also protected by Bullion DNATM technology.

This exceptional gold bullion coin is encapsulated in credit card-style packaging that includes a certificate of purity and authenticity signed by the Mint's Chief Assayer.

"Agnico Eagle is proud to be a partner of choice as a trusted source of responsibly produced gold for the Royal Canadian Mint's single-source mined gold bullion coin," said Ammar Al-Joundi, President and CEO of Agnico Eagle Mines. "After one from Meliadine in 2022, this is the second single mine gold bullion coin produced entirely from gold out of an Agnico Eagle operation. We have built a strong culture of responsible behaviour and with every action we take, we strive to uphold our commitment to ensuring that every ounce of gold mined by Agnico Eagle meets the highest standards of responsibility and sustainability."

Since its founding in 1957 in Northern Ontario, Agnico Eagle has grown into Canada's largest miner of Canadian gold, as well as the world's third-largest gold producer. The Company is recognized globally for its leading environmental, social ang governance practices. As a partner of choice within the regions in which it operates, the Company is focused on maintaining strong community and Indigenous relationships and supporting local businesses. Located within the northernmost Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Northern Ontario, Detour Lake is the largest gold-producing mine in Canada, with mineral gold reserves of 19.9 million ounces and an expected mine life past 2054.



Images of this new coin are available here.

About the Royal Canadian Mint

The Royal Canadian Mint is the Crown corporation responsible for the minting and distribution of Canada's circulation coins. The Mint is one of the largest and most versatile mints in the world, producing award-winning collector coins, market-leading bullion products, as well as Canada's prestigious military and civilian honours. As an established London and COMEX Good Delivery refiner, the Mint also offers a full spectrum of best-in-class gold and silver refining services. As an organization that strives to take better care of the environment, to cultivate safe and inclusive workplaces and to make a positive impact on the communities where it operates, the Mint integrates environmental, social and governance practices in every aspect of its operations.

For more information on the Mint, its products and services, visit www.mint.ca. Follow the Mint on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

About Agnico Eagle

Agnico Eagle is a Canadian based and led senior gold mining company and the third largest gold producer in the world, producing precious metals from operations in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico. It has a pipeline of high-quality exploration and development projects in these countries as well as in the United States. Agnico Eagle is a partner of choice within the mining industry, recognized globally for its leading environmental, social and governance practices. The Company was founded in 1957 and has consistently created value for its shareholders, declaring a cash dividend every year since 1983.

SOURCE Royal Canadian Mint (RCM)

