OTTAWA, ON, June 26, 2025 /CNW/ - The Royal Canadian Mint has once again ranked among Corporate Knights' Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada. This year, the Mint has improved its ranking to fifth overall in this national corporate responsibility award. It also placed first among metal products manufacturers and second in both the Materials sector and the Metals & Mining industry. The Mint continued to be recognized for its sustainable revenue and investment, energy consumption and carbon emissions management, waste reduction, as well as paid sick leave, employee retention, and gender and racial diversity among executive management and Board positions.

"Canada's 50 Best Corporate Citizens continue to set the bar in addressing some of our biggest challenges – from decarbonization, to economic inequities, to leadership ranks that still don't reflect the population as a whole. This is commendable performance, and it comes with many of its own rewards – including strong continued evidence of better financial returns on the part of leading corporate citizens," said Toby Heaps, CEO, Corporate Knights.

"As an organization dedicated to minting with care, the Royal Canadian Mint is focused on delivering sustainable economic value for Canada in ways that are both socially and environmentally responsible," said Marie Lemay, President and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint. "We are honoured that our efforts to operate responsibly are being recognized by Corporate Knights as valuable examples for industry peers and for Canada's business community."

The Mint's recent successes along our sustainability journey, as well as the ways we can improve, are published in our 2024 Impact Report.

About the Royal Canadian Mint

The Royal Canadian Mint is the Crown corporation responsible for the minting and distribution of Canada's circulation coins. The Mint is one of the largest and most versatile mints in the world, producing award-winning collector coins, market-leading bullion products, as well as Canada's prestigious military and civilian honours. As an established London and COMEX Good Delivery refiner, the Mint also offers a full spectrum of best-in-class gold and silver refining services. As an organization that strives to take better care of the environment, to cultivate safe and inclusive workplaces and to make a positive impact on the communities where it operates, the Mint integrates sustainability practices in every aspect of its operations.

For more information on the Mint, its products and services, visit www.mint.ca.

About Corporate Knights

Corporate Knights Inc. is an independent Toronto-based media and research company. Its media division publishes the award-winning sustainable-economy magazine Corporate Knights, circulated in The Globe and Mail, The Washington Post, and The Wall Street Journal. Its research division produces sustainability rankings, research reports, and financial product ratings based on corporate sustainability performance.

The Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada are selected from among all publicly traded, privately owned and Crown corporations with gross revenues of at least $C1 billion. The percentages of investments in and revenues derived from sustainable activities account for half of each company's score, while a comprehensive range of 23 other metrics also factor into the ranking. Some of these additional metrics are weighted relative to the scope of industry-specific impacts in relation to the overall economy. The ranking relies primarily on publicly available information and its methodology is fully transparent and quantitative.

