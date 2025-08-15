OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - The Royal Canadian Mint (the "Mint") is announcing its financial results for the second quarter of 2025. These results provide insights into the Mint's activities, the impacts of economic uncertainties and trade barriers on its businesses and its expectations for the next 12 months.

"We saw gradual improvements in our overall financial performance this quarter," said Marie Lemay, President and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint. "While demand for precious metals remains volatile, we are encouraged by the overall performance of our Precious Metals business and expect continued growth in our Foreign Circulation business. The ongoing market volatility and uncertainty continue to affect our ability to meet annual profit targets. Nevertheless, we remain steadfast in our commitment to our long-term strategy and continue to invest in our business with confidence in the opportunities ahead."

About the Royal Canadian Mint

The Royal Canadian Mint is the Crown corporation responsible for the minting and distribution of Canada's circulation coins. The Mint is one of the largest and most versatile mints in the world, producing award-winning collector coins, market-leading bullion products, as well as Canada's prestigious military and civilian honours. As an established London and COMEX Good Delivery refiner, the Mint also offers a full spectrum of best-in-class gold and silver refining services. As an organization that strives to take better care of the environment, to cultivate safe and inclusive workplaces and to make a positive impact on the communities where it operates, the Mint integrates environmental, social and governance practices in every aspect of its operations.

