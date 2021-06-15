Full-Service Platform That Provides Access to a Complete Suite of Capital Solutions, Innovative Products, and Advisory Services to Support and Accelerate Scaling Technology Companies

TORONTO, June 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) is announcing the launch of RBCx, a full-service platform to accelerate the entrepreneurial journey at every stage of growth – providing access to capital solutions, innovative products and services, and operational expertise to help technology companies scale. RBCx supports entrepreneurs – from startup to scale up – who are disrupting business models, industries and sectors.

A true partner for Canadian entrepreneurs – for capital, commercialization and community

"Now more than ever, entrepreneurs need committed partners to help them navigate the hardest pain points of scaling a technology business," said Sid Paquette, Head, RBCx. "Created by one of Canada's largest banks, RBCx is re-imagining how we can create meaningful value for our technology clients. In addition to a specialized banking platform, RBCx clients will have access to our market partnerships, innovative capital solutions, specialized operational talent and advice, and RBC's multifaceted global footprint at their fingertips. We could not be more excited to embark on this journey and to be a meaningful partner for entrepreneurs."

RBCx is a holistic market-defining platform that will offer differentiated products and solutions for technology clients across their entire journey from inception to IPO and beyond, including:

Innovative financial products, including credit and specialized banking

Deep sector expertise in specialized tech verticals, including clean tech and life sciences

Exclusive offers from industry-leading providers within the RBCx marketplace

Counsel from operational specialists across a number of key disciplines

An inspired network of founders and funders engaged through curated events and content

Proprietary research and guidance

A suite of custom personal banking services, including credit cards, wealth management and personal finance

Launch of RBCx signals Royal Bank of Canada's unwavering commitment to the tech sector

"The advancement of technology is fueling an unprecedented level of change globally, and the speed and magnitude will only continue to accelerate. We want our clients to be equipped with best-in-class products and counsel to ensure their competitive edge," said Greg Grice, Executive Vice-President, Business Financial Services, RBC. "Through our partnerships, products, and expertise across a number of verticals, we feel RBCx will be a strong partner to help our clients start, manage, and grow their businesses."

Joining Sid Paquette at RBCx are industry experts from the venture capital and technology financing ecosystem. They include Tony Barkett and Tyler Kirk, who join RBCx from a global financial institution specializing in technology and innovation financing where they held senior leadership roles in Canada and the United States. Nicole Kelly and Anthony Mouchantaf join RBCx from a global venture capital fund – Nicole having led marketing and community globally for the fund, and Anthony on the investment team in North America and Europe. The addition of these team members add to the depth and expertise of the full RBCx national team.

About RBCx

RBCx is a full-service, market-leading platform to accelerate the entrepreneurial journey at every stage of growth – providing access to a complete suite of capital solutions, innovative products and services, and operational expertise to help technology companies scale. www.rbcx.com.

