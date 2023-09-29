TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY) (NYSE: RY) commented on recent intercompany sales of certain debt securities by its City National Bank subsidiary ("City National"). These sales were part of the management of City National's securities portfolios.

This transaction will result in the recognition of realized losses at City National, which will be eliminated at the Royal Bank of Canada consolidated level. These realized losses will be reflected in City National's regulatory Report of Condition and Income (the "Call Report") for the three-month period ended September 30, 2023.

City National has reinvested most of the proceeds of this intercompany transaction in new securities for its liquidity and investment portfolio, which should benefit net interest margins.

In addition, an intercompany capital injection has been made into the City National subsidiary, further strengthening the capital and liquidity position of the subsidiary balance sheet, while also being used to pay down higher cost borrowing.

RBC will release its fourth quarter financial results and host an earnings conference call on November 30, 2023. Conference call and audio webcast details will be announced closer to this date.

ABOUT RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 97,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com .

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-social-impact .

For further information: Asim Imran, Vice President, Investor Relations, [email protected]; Gillian McArdle, Senior Director, Corporate Communications, [email protected]