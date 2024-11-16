The Government of Canada is investing close to $1 million to support watershed restoration, as well as exploring adding 119 hectares to the Park.

MARKHAM, ON, Nov. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Parks Canada and Toronto and Region Conservation Authority are working together to grow, restore, and protect Rouge National Urban Park.

Today, the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Member of Parliament for Scarborough—Rouge Park, announced a funding contribution of $949,940 for Toronto and Region Conservation Authority to collaborate with Parks Canada and Indigenous partners to undertake restoration work in Rouge National Urban Park. Minister Anandasangaree also announced that Toronto and Region Conservation Authority has approved a motion to transfer 119 hectares of their land to Parks Canada for inclusion in the park. As part of Parks Canada's commitment to respectful and inclusive decision-making, consultations with Indigenous partners is an essential component of any potential land transfer. The Government of Canada recognizes the importance of Indigenous knowledge and perspectives and Parks Canada is working collaboratively with partners to ensure these consultations are conducted thoroughly and meaningfully.

Through the funding contribution, Toronto and Region Conservation Authority and Parks Canada will undertake habitat restoration along two major watershed ecosystems to improve landscape connectivity, essential ecosystem functions and overall watershed health in the country's largest urban area. This work will aim to improve the ecological integrity of approximately 25 hectares of aquatic, riparian and terrestrial habitat throughout Rouge National Urban Park in the Rouge River and West Duffins Creek Watersheds. This contribution agreement will also help to achieve the Federal Government's commitment to planting two billion trees over the next 10 years as part of a nature-based solution to reduce carbon emissions, mitigate flooding and counteract climate change.

Additionally, Toronto and Region Conservation Authority has recently approved the disposition of approximately 119 hectares of TRCA lands to Parks Canada for the potential expansion of Rouge National Urban Park in the City of Pickering and the Regional Municipality of Durham. Parks Canada will work with TRCA and continue to consult with First Nations partners on any potential effects that adding these lands to the park may have on First Nations' current and traditional activities.

Since 2015, Toronto and Region Conservation Authority has transferred over 2,200 hectares of land to Parks Canada for inclusion in Rouge National Urban Park. In that time, Parks Canada, working in collaboration with the TRCA, Indigenous partners, farmers, municipalities, schools and volunteers, has initiated and completed 137 ecological restoration and farmland enhancement projects that have restored 92 hectares of wetland habitat, 142 hectares of forest habitat and five hectares of meadow habitat, including the planting of over 300,000 native trees and shrubs. These efforts, including the initiatives announced today, represent important and significant work that was undertaken by Parks Canada and the TRCA to protect and conserve the nationally significant natural heritage of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) in Rouge National Urban Park.

Quotes

"Our government and Parks Canada deeply values its collaboration with Indigenous partners and Toronto and Region Conservation Authority in the management of Rouge National Urban Park. Together we recognize the possibilities in Rouge's precious natural, cultural and agricultural resources and landscapes. Today's announcement takes another step forward for expanding and restoring the park's precious ecosystems and creating even more vibrant places for GTA residents to discover and connect with the incredible wildlife, forests, marshes, and meadows found in the remarkable Rouge National Urban Park."

The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree,

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Member of Parliament for Scarborough-Rouge Park

"We are protecting a hub for nature within the busiest region of Canada, by working to secure and restore lands within Rouge National Urban Park. This progress is thanks to the dedicated efforts of Indigenous communities and local partners like the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority — which will ensure that wildlife and nature can thrive while ensuring families can access the outdoors now, and for generations to come."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault

Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada

"Toronto and Region Conservation Authority is proud to support the transfer of environmentally sensitive lands in the Petticoat Creek and Duffins Creek watersheds in Pickering to Parks Canada for the expansion of Rouge National Urban Park and to partner in critical ecological restoration efforts within its boundaries. Through this land transfer and our collaborative restoration work with Parks Canada and municipal partners, we are committed to preserving the unique ecosystems of the Rouge River, Duffins Creek, and Petticoat Creek watersheds. Protecting these essential greenspaces in Parks Canada ownership ensures Canadians can continue to appreciate and benefit from these cherished natural landscapes for generations to come."

John MacKenzie,

CEO, Toronto and Region Conservation Authority

Quick Facts

Since 2015, more than 300,000 native trees, perennials, shrubs, and aquatic plants have been planted throughout Rouge National Urban Park.

Rouge National Urban Park spans 79 square kilometres in the GTA and is one of the largest urban parks in North America .

. Within a one hour's drive of 20 percent of Canada's population and accessible by public transit, the park provides unprecedented opportunities for visitors to experience natural, cultural and agricultural heritage.

population and accessible by public transit, the park provides unprecedented opportunities for visitors to experience natural, cultural and agricultural heritage. The park lies at the northern edge of the Carolinian Life Zone, a type of forest ecosystem that supports a rich diversity of life.

Rouge National Urban Park is home to 1,700 species, including more than 1,000 plant species, 247 bird species, 73 fish species, 44 mammal species, and 27 reptile and amphibian species.

Working in partnership with Toronto and Region Conservation Authority, Parks Canada has completed 137 ecological restoration and farmland best management practices projects throughout Rouge National Urban Park.

